Jessica Fitzwater was officially sworn as Frederick County executive on Monday at the Weinberg Center for the Arts. Joining her were: her son, Jonah; her daughter, Jane; her father, David Fitzwater; and her mother, Carole Fitzwater. Circuit Court Clerk Sandra Dalton, left, administered the oath.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and the seven members of the Frederick County Council were sworn into office at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick on Monday.

Fitzwater succeeded fellow Democrat Jan Gardner, who was elected in 2014 as the county's first executive, then reelected in 2018.

County Council Sworn


Incoming Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater takes the oath of office on Monday at the Weinberg Center for the Arts. Circuit Court Clerk Sandra Dalton, left, administered the oath.
County Council Sworn


Kavonte Duckett and the rest of the Frederick County Council were officially sworn into office on Monday at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
County Council Sworn


Brad Young and the rest of the Frederick County Council were officially sworn into office on Monday at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
County Council Sworn


Renee Knapp and the rest of the Frederick County Council were officially sworn into office on Monday at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
County Council Sworn


Mason Carter and the rest of the Frederick County Council were officially sworn into office on Monday at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
County Council Sworn


M.C. Keegan-Ayer and the rest of the Frederick County Council were officially sworn into office on Monday at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
County Council Sworn


Jerry Donald and the rest of the Frederick County Council were officially sworn into office on Monday at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
County Council Sworn


Steve McKay and the rest of the Frederick County Council were officially sworn into office on Monday at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Mr Carter is going to be the next county executive!

FrederickFan

Filled with hope for continued positive progress in Frederick County.

public-redux
public-redux

Congratulations to all the victors. We have high hopes for you and great expectations of you.

The FNP is too polite to mention Sandra Dalton’s appalling behavior. She repeatedly referred to Jessica Fitzwater as “Mommy”. It was unprofessional, indecorous, and wholly inappropriate.

Hayduke2

Public- agreed! In fact, sh seemed to think it was all about her.

