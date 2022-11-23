Frederick County Executive-elect Jessica Fitzwater and the seven members of the next County Council are scheduled to be sworn into office on Monday, according to a press release.
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at The Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick.
Fitzwater, who will be the county's second executive since the shift to a charter form of government in 2014, will succeed County Executive Jan Gardner, a fellow Democrat.
Five Democrats and two Republicans will be sworn onto the County Council.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, Councilman Jerry Donald, D, and Councilman Steve McKay, R, won their reelection bids.
Democrats Brad Young, Renee Knapp and Kavonte Duckett and Republican Mason Carter were also elected.
After the ceremony, the public will be invited to a reception across the street at the New Spires Art Stages. The reception will go until 2 p.m.
