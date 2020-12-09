After hearing from multiple organizations about the need for immigrants to have more of a voice in county government, County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) has proposed a commission aiming to do just that.
Fitzwater and other County Council members are now weighing the idea. A proposed commission would consist of up to 17 members and need to submit an annual report to the council and county executive with recommendations and data concerning immigrant needs and concerns about engagement with county government, delivering services, civil rights protections and economic and workforce development, among other requirements.
Some council members, including Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D), noted the timing of the commission might not be ideal, given County Executive Jan Gardner's (D) recent hire of Michael Hughes, the county's chief equity and inclusion officer, and Councilman Kai Hagen's (D) efforts to create a racial equity and social justice committee.
But Fitzwater said during an interview Wednesday she believes there is ample evidence a commission for immigrants should be created.
"I’m not 100 percent closed-minded to the idea about seeing ... what Jan’s new hire is planning," Fitzwater said about Hughes. "But I’m also not willing to sit around and wait too long, because I think this is something that will benefit the community and county."
According to a staff report, recent U.S. Census data from 2014-18 shows 27,500 people countywide are foreign-born, more than 10 percent of the overall population. And Fitzwater is confident that first data point is even higher, given demographic trends.
She also noted that there are multiple commissions for agriculture in the county, due to different needs in that sector. Those include the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board, Agricultural Reconciliation Committee and Agriculture Business Council.
"If we put everybody under one umbrella, we really miss out on addressing some of the challenges some people in the community face," Fitzwater said about different immigrant populations.
"I’m not an immigrant, I’m a white person who is from Maryland and has lived in Maryland my whole life," she said about issues those groups might face. "So I’m not the one that can really say what the priorities should be and where the biggest gaps are. That's part of the reason to have this, to have that formal … feedback from folks that are in the community."
Proposal supported by several agencies
Despite questions from some of her colleagues, Fitzwater has received letters of support from several organizations and nonprofits, including:
- Indian Association of Frederick
- Frederick County Board of Education
- RISE Coalition of Western Maryland
- Aavanee
- Centro Hispano de Frederick
- Trinity United Methodist Church
- Nigerians in Frederick
- Asian American Center of Frederick
- Frederick Community College
- Spanish Speaking Community of Frederick
- Literacy Council of Frederick County
All were supportive of the mission of the commission, which for now is named the Commission on Immigrant Affairs.
Bharat Deolekar, president of the Indian Association of Frederick, said his group has been around for about 20-25 years and serves 150-200 families annually.
As far as desired services and guidance, Deolekar pointed to health care issues, access to government services and immigrants seeking green cards and citizenship. That's somewhere where a commission could help, especially if a brick and mortar location was opened, he said.
"Immigration rules keep changing regularly," Deolekar said. "Suppose somebody comes on a green card. What are their rights? … And what is their path to citizenship? If someone comes in on a different status, what can [officials] do to help with that and make sure their path [to citizenship] is safe?"
Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick, discussed similar issues the new commission could tackle. But she also mentioned the importance of workforce services and economic development opportunities for immigrants.
Her organization, which has been around for 15 years and has more than 2,000 members, developed good relationships with Frederick Health Hospital and the county health department, for instance, but things could always be improved, she said.
Chung added there are two terms often used for immigrants that aren't ideal: "assimilation" and "melting pot."
"It’s not a melting pot, it’s a tossed salad," Chung said. "We complement each other, the mixing of each cultural heritage—the way we think, the way we talk to people, and the way we’re talked to."
Maria Shuck, director of Centro Hispano de Frederick, said 2,000 people came in for services last year, and more are expected this year. Her organization has also been around for 15 years.
Shuck repeated much of what Chung and Deolekar described, including helping immigrants become U.S. citizens. Ultimately, the commission is a welcome idea, given shifting demographics in the county.
"We have many immigrants in Frederick city, Frederick County and I think it’s about time they had a voice," Shuck said. "I think they should have a place at the table to have their voices heard, [and] just be recognized in the county."
County Councilman Steve McKay (R), in a simultaneously light-hearted and serious critique Tuesday, noted the acronym formed by the Commission on Immigrant Affairs: CIA, known in full as the Central Intelligence Agency.
That acronym might not be suitable. Fitzwater acknowledged the potential issue and said she would consider that before bringing any set proposals forward.
