Since April 7, the seven County Council members have lived in a virtual world, conducting their weekly meetings either from their council offices in Winchester Hall, or from their homes across Frederick County.
There have been challenges for them and staff along the way — slow internet connections, freezing screens and audio cutting in and out. At the end of the council’s meeting last week, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) was the latest victim of these issues.
The first time she lost connection, Councilman Phil Dacey started the concerns: “Uh oh.”
Councilman Steve McKay then added: “Time to take over, Michael” — a nod to Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) to start presiding over the meeting.
“When that happens now, I just assume it’s me,” said Councilman Kai Hagen (D), alluding to some Internet issues he’s had during council meetings the past few months.
As light-hearted as that sequence was — and as Keegan-Ayer eventually adjourned the meeting just over two minutes later due to connection issues —it did highlight the question: when will the County Council conduct meetings again in the first-floor chamber of Winchester Hall?
Keegan-Ayer said last week’s issues stemmed from the Wi-Fi range being poor in her house, not being able to reach around the walls into her living room.
She and Council staff have talked about strategies to eventually convene back at Winchester Hall, but there are many logistical issues: plexiglass dividers between council members on the dais, distancing council members, buying air purifiers for better filtration and requiring face coverings and capacity limits in the room.
The council members did meet in person earlier this year, for quasi-judicial proceedings due to re-zoning proposals. Keegan-Ayer is confident the council has conducted its meetings, according to open meetings laws.
“I don’t think it calls into question the decisions or the credibility of those decisions,” she said. “I just find ... we may not always be as fully engaged as we might be if we were actually sitting on the dias, and if there were no other distractions around us.”
Blue hasn’t been a fan of the virtual meetings, but he understands the logistical issues of opening Winchester Hall.
“I don’t particularly care for what’s going on right now, but I understand we’re trying to be cautious, and protect everybody,” Blue said. “I’d like to hope that we can get there, maybe by early next year.”
Hagen, who lives near Thurmont in a rural part of the county, said he’s fine with working through the challenges of a poor Internet connection.
On one hand, it allows him to attend more meetings instead of driving all around the county, he said. He added that in the future, council members might want to consider allowing public comment virtually, since it could be more convenient for county residents.
“People who get home, have kids to feed, homework to help with ... it’s pretty hard and very unusual, except for people fired up about an issue or very involved in local government, to go in and spend what can be an undetermined amount of time working through the agenda, waiting for their item to come up,” Hagen said.
Councilman Phil Dacey (R) has been participating in recent meetings through an iPad. He believes the council has done fine in a virtual environment, but is interested that there appears to be less citizen participation via public comment at meetings.
That’s perhaps because people are concerned about other issues, related to the coronavirus pandemic or elsewhere, he added. They could also not fully understand that dialing in to the meeting is an option, he said.
There’s no firm return date for the Frederick County Council, Keegan-Ayer said. But it’s a constant topic of discussion between her and council staff.
“I think we’re more trying to get through the holidays and into January,” Keegan-Ayer said. “And then come January or February, depending on what’s going on with this virus, I may start to say ... those of us who are willing to come into the building, need to come into the building [with safety precautions].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.