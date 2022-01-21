Brad Young, president of the Frederick County Board of Education, will run for one of two at-large County Council seats in this year’s election, he announced Friday.
Young (D) said it would be bittersweet leaving the board he’s been on since 2010 — elected president eight times — but that it was time for a change, for someone with new ideas and views to take his seat.
Speaking to the News-Post, Young was sure to express confidence in the school system’s remaining leadership.
“Frederick County Public Schools is in very capable hands with Dr. [Mike] Markoe,” Young said.
Markoe assumed the role of superintendent after former head of FCPS Terry Alban resigned in the wake of a Department of Justice investigation that found the school system regularly and illegally relied on the use of seclusion and restraint on students with disabilities.
While Young will vacate the school board when his term ends in December, education will remain a priority, he said. One of the reasons he chose to run for County Council was to advocate for increased funding for the school system, which consistently ranks near the bottom of the state for funding per pupil and teacher pay, Young said.
His hope is to be “a voice at the table when policies are made” about education and other measures like supporting the county’s public safety personnel.
“If elected, this will give me the opportunity to help Frederick County continue to be the great place that I love. I’m a Fredericktonian for life,” he said in a Facebook post Friday. “I know this will be quite a challenge, but one that I am ready to take on.”
Young hails from a family with strong ties to county politics. His father, Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick), served four years as a Frederick alderman and numerous terms as mayor before being elected to state office.
The senator plans to retire when his term expires this year, and he’s endorsed his wife, Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-District 3A), to succeed him. Lewis Young was president pro tem for the city’s Board of Alderman before joining the legislature.
And the school board member is brothers with Blaine Young, onetime school board member, former city alderman and the last president of the defunct Board of County Commissioners, which became the County Council with the transition to a charter form of government in 2014.
Brad Young joins Dylan Diggs (R) and fellow Democrats John Funderburk and Renee Knapp in the race to unseat incumbent Councilman Phil Dacey (R) or fill the vacancy that will be left by Councilman Kai Hagen (D), who’s running for Frederick County executive. The primary election is June 28.
(3) comments
one way to avoid the fallout from the DOJ report... get elected to county council! He should do well on the council and help the county overall as he did with the BOE.
Little fish continues pursuit for small pond.
"If elected, this will give me the opportunity to help Frederick County continue to be the great place that I love. I’m a Fredericktonian for life!"
I was unaware Walkersville had been annexed into Frederick. If it hasn't, the at-large seat makes sense politically. Like Kai, he could not be elected in district 5.
I do wish him the best for the upcoming campaign. Just a suggestion, be sure to print BRAD in capital letters on campaign literature so voters will not confuse you with "you know who."
