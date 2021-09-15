The Frederick County Board of Health is taking steps toward issuing a public service announcement highlighting the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and encouraging county residents to wear masks in group settings and in public indoor spaces.
The recommendations align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that community leaders in areas with a “high” or “substantial” level of transmission encourage vaccination and universal masking in indoor public spaces, according to the CDC website. Frederick County’s transmission has been considered “high” since Aug. 12.
With Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency order no longer in effect, the board — which comprises lead health officer Barbara Brookmyer, County Executive Jan Gardner and the seven members of the County Council — is the only entity in the county with the power to implement a mask mandate, though its members determined that requiring face coverings would be ineffective, especially without a proper way to enforce the rule. County health officials were the ones responsible for enforcing mask mandates when one last existed in the county.
County health officials were still working on the public service announcement Wednesday, Brookmyer said in an email to The News-Post. Board members didn’t establish a definitive timeline for publication during a Tuesday night meeting, its first since May.
Because the Board of Health doesn’t have a budget, the proclamation will be spread through existing pathways, including social media, that the health department and county government typically use, Brookmyer said in an email.
Projections show that the county’s transmission level, with weekly COVID infections numbering in the mid- to high-300s, will remain consistent for the next few weeks, Brookmyer said during the meeting.
“The virus is behaving as if it’s here to stay,” she said.
Experts say COVID is becoming endemic, meaning it will continue to be transmitted regularly for years to come — much like the seasonal flu. Brookmyer was especially concerned about COVID infections in the county colliding with the fall and winter flu season and overwhelming local hospitals.
“The potential consequence that matters is people in the Frederick community not being able to get the care that they need, when they need it, at their local hospital,” she said during the meeting.
The county’s efforts to slow the rate of hospitalization from COVID has been relatively successful, but flattening the curve has recently been “a little bit of a nail-biter,” Brookmyer said. The spread of the highly contagious delta variant among unvaccinated people has ushered in a new chapter of the pandemic. And as the efficacy of the shots that millions received months ago begins to wane, additional vaccine doses have emerged as the potential next layer of protection against infection.
Third vaccine doses are currently available to immunocompromised people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech (COMIRNATY) or Moderna vaccine, and Gov. Hogan announced last week that the additional shot would be available to Marylanders aged 65 and older who live in congregate care facilities. The governor’s administration also instructed all pharmacies and other providers statewide to administer booster shots without requiring a prescription or a doctor’s order to anyone who considers themselves immunocompromised.
Unlike third doses, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn’t yet approved or authorized booster shots, Brookmyer said. Boosters, she said, may be available at the end of September for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least eight months ago.
For now, third doses and boosters are the same formula, Brookmyer said during the meeting. Manufacturers are trying to concoct an even more effective vaccine, though Brookmyer expects that if boosters are approved soon, they’ll be the same formula as the third doses that immunocompromised people are currently receiving.
Children who haven’t received their first dose may soon be inoculated, too. Brookmyer anticipates the next group of children eligible for a vaccine will be 5- to 11-year-olds, possibly by as early as late fall, she said.
The Board of Health will meet again in October, though a specific date hasn’t been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.