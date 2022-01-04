The Frederick County Board of Health plans to meet Thursday, the county's Health Department announced in a news release Tuesday.
This will mark the second meeting in as many weeks for the health board, composed of Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the seven members of the County Council.
Last week, board members voted to institute a countywide mask mandate for public indoor settings. The body had planned to discuss implementing attendance limits for public gatherings, but council members postponed that discussion after mask mandate talks lasted until 1:30 a.m.
The meeting will be broadcast live on cable channels 19 and 1085 and on FCG TV, available online at FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV. Those interested can also call 855-925-2801 and tune in with meeting code 8751.
