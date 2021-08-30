An extensive report from Frederick County’s climate emergency workgroup emphasized that climate change should inform all policy and legislative decisions that county officials make.
The recently released report was the result of a year’s work from the 14-member workgroup, which comprises community volunteers from multiple professions and ethnic backgrounds. Accompanying the group’s efforts were four subgroups totaling 50 people who focused on such topics as “energy, transportation and buildings” and “health, extreme weather events and resilience,” per the report.
In forming the group in July 2020, the County Council referenced the current state of climate change as a “crisis” and committed itself to implementing climate change into policy and legislative decisions.
The council also committed to halving 2010 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions completely by 2050.
Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) said climate change is both an economic and a public health issue, not just an environmental one. She hopes the council will use the report to take a holistic approach to combating climate change.
County officials should have climate change front and center in their minds when making policy decisions, workgroup leaders said, adding the county should incorporate the study’s strategies into its own plans to combat climate change.
“We don’t want to do more damage by not including climate change,” workgroup co-chair Barb Trader said.
As temperatures surpass 90 degrees with increasing frequency, Trader said, soil and crop health decline, working outdoors slows or stops and inhibits the county’s development, flooding becomes more likely and respiratory illnesses are exacerbated.
In the report, the workgroup explained that the county is “experiencing hotter and longer summers, more moderate winters, more frequent extreme rain events with accompanying flooding, and extended dry periods” and that greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have driven these changes.
The report comes shortly after a UN climate report that warned of irreversible change over the next three decades and sounding a “code red for humanity,” in the words of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.
The effects of climate change have been on full display in the U.S. this summer. Record-setting fires have scorched West Coast states like Oregon and California, heat domes blanketed areas across the country with lethally high temperatures and catastrophic floods surged through Tennessee this month.
Not only do these events risk lives, climate-related disasters cost the U.S. more than $95 billion in 2020, according to the Frederick County workgroup’s report. One of the report’s main takeaways is that mitigating the effects of climate change is vital to the local economy.
Spending to upgrade homes and buildings in preparation for drastic heat and flooding would cost the county less than having to repeatedly repair damage from infrastructure not built to withstand such climate disasters, group co-chair Kevin Sellner said.
“The way we’ve done things in the past won’t work,” he said.
Engineers and planners, for example, should be mindful of flooding when choosing where and how to build new homes in the county, Sellner said, and equipping pipes in older homes with backflow valves could decrease the chance of flooding during heavy rain.
Trader said the county’s top priorities should be cutting greenhouse gases and ensuring that energy is coming from renewable sources, like electric, rather than gas. Improving soil health is one solution to lowering greenhouse gases, she said, especially in an agricultural county like Frederick.
Healthier soil absorbs more water during heavy rains and decreases the likelihood of flooding in urban areas, and it yields healthier crops. Both soil and plants are also carbon sinks, Trader added, meaning they remove carbon dioxide — the greenhouse gas most attributable to human activity — from the atmosphere.
The report also includes a recommendation for county and city government to form a joint Climate Response and Resiliency Office to ensure climate change informs future policy decisions. The office would also provide transparency for the general public about how seriously their elected officials are taking climate change, Sellner said.
Compared with previous climate plans the county has passed, the new report focuses more on incentives for businesses and individuals to adopt climate-friendly practices, like eating less meat, driving electric cars or installing solar panels, Trader said.
She wants people to feel like they’re part of a movement — especially as someone who’s personally seen the contagious effect that lifestyle changes can have. After she installed solar panels on her home, a number of friends followed suit.
“One person may feel like they’re the lone ranger,” she said, but adopting climate-friendly practices can motivate others to do the same.
(3) comments
Eat less meat? Drive electric cars? Install solar panels? Establish yet another bureaucratic office to monitor local climate-related activities and needs?
I cannot diss volunteer work, but what a wasted effort for an unnecessary dog-and-pony show.
Taxpayers should have demanded not a penny more be spent on this ridiculousness back when Kai was playing Don Quixote with massive baloon releases and plastic bags. I could have asked my primary school aged kids to come up with some recommendations a few weeks ago and I assure you they would have come up with much of what this report states...in a simple, bulleted format.
I wonder if controlling local cow farting, which is a supposed major methane creation threat to the ozone layer, made it into the report?
HappyCriticizer2021… we never heard a word out of you during the 4 years Trump was seriously screwing up the Country and now you attack EVERYTHING the people you hate do. The question is, why do you hate them??
Phy, I am a Democrat. I cannot stand Trump or his ilk. But I hate seeing Democrats continually self-implode when given the chance.
I hate no one. I just enjoy the facts and pointing out craziness.
This article mentions a "movement." Only movement I am interested in here is the bowel movement of the thousands of Frederick County cows and their multitude of moonpies daily, as well as their flatulance. NOW that is a serious ozone issue. Not illegal child party balloon releases or eating less meat.
I will read this report. If it is absent of any discussions of incentives for cow diapers for local farmers then I will question the veracity of the whole report. It would be like writing a cookbook regarding the top ten best breakfast foods in America and not having bacon on the list.
And pigs, horses, sheep and goats all fart too. Frederick County may be an ozone depleting monstrosity for all we know! The solution may be right under our nose, but it is not eating less meat or telling local builders how to build better drainage ditches, when they are already held to codes and statutes.
Or setting up another bureaucratic office and staffing it.
