Frederick County Council members approved legislation authorizing county officials to draw from a $100 million line of credit if they need it later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The council approved the expedited legislation — meaning it immediately became law, versus the 60-day period typically required by the charter —during its meeting Tuesday in a 6-1 vote. Councilman Phil Dacey (R) was the lone “no” vote.
Before the vote Tuesday, Finance Director Lori Depies said the credit line, negotiated with J.P. Morgan, would cost county officials $115,000 upfront in legal and other fees. Then, the line of credit could cost the county just under $22,000 per month over 12 months, if county officials didn’t need to draw on any of up to $75 million of credit, she added.
Depies added all those fees, however, were reimbursable through federal CARES Act funding — legalization passed by Congress earlier this year to help state and local governments respond to the coronavirus pandemic. That reimbursement is currently allowed through Dec. 30, she said.
County officials initially requested a $75 million credit line, Depies said. She and other officials were later able to negotiate up to $100 million if they need it to pay operating expenses.
She cited examples where state income or state property tax revenues would be delayed to county officials this year.
The Frederick News-Post previously reported the credit line would only be needed in a “worst case scenario”. Councilman Steve McKay (R) asked some questions Tuesday about how the credit line would be repaid, and how it would be used versus the county’s regular reserves.
Depies said the line would be used for short-term needs and operating expenses, and be repaid when income and property tax revenue is delivered to county officials, if those monies are delayed.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said county officials would perform a “balancing act” between drawing from the line of credit and from county reserves in order to pay operating expenses, if either of those sources are needed. Depies agreed.
“This is going to be a nuanced transaction based on what is in the best interests of the county,” she said.
McKay noted this was a “flip in sequence,” meaning county officials initially were looking at using $70-75 million in its reserves before using the credit line— but agreed with Harcum and Depies’ rationale on how to use it, given the fees associated with maintaining the line.
Several others council members did not explain their vote before approving the legislation, except for Dacey, the lone “no” vote.
Dacey said he couldn’t support the bill as there were several unanswered questions, including an exact time county officials would draw from the credit line. He acknowledged county officials could be reimbursed through CARES Act funding, but added the money to establish and maintain the line could be used for other areas, like small business assistance.
Now approved, the credit line can be used for fiscal year 2021 expenses. That period begins July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.