Frederick County Council on Tuesday approved the latest sale of the bonds that help pay for large county expenditures such as building schools, roads and libraries.
The county plans to use nearly 40 percent of its approved $163 million in bond funding for general government projects like water and sewer infrastructure, environmental restoration efforts and fire vehicle replacements.
Roughly 30 percent will go toward transportation costs like upgrading roads, and nearly a quarter will be for Frederick County Public Schools projects. Funding will also benefit Frederick Community College and water and sewer infrastructure, according to county officials.
Along with taxes, bonds pay for the county’s budget, county Chief Administrative Office Rick Harcum said. Bond approval generally follows an 18-month cycle of issuing bonds and paying them off.
The council’s approval comes as a trio of independent agencies complete their periodic audit of the county’s finance logs. Since 2016, the agencies have granted the county the highest possible bond rating, placing it among the most financially efficient counties in the nation and saving the county millions in interest, County Executive Jan Gardner said. Officials hope the agencies will reaffirm the county’s rating within the next few weeks.
The county’s bond rating -- AAA -- ensures that a high proportion of taxpayer dollars go toward budget items that can contribute to the county’s development rather than toward paying off interest. Taxpayer dollars remain in the county as a result of the strong bond rating, Harcum said.
Gardner attributed the county’s high rating, in part, to the county’s economic diversity. The gains that biotechnology and life science companies made when the pandemic hit helped the county’s economy remain stable and offset losses that sectors like hospitality and tourism suffered.
The county’s rating also benefited from a strong pension plan for county employees, as well as an increased general reserve -- or rainy day -- fund, which served as a financial cushion when the pandemic hit, Gardner said.
