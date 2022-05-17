The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted 4-2, along party lines, to adopt a $792 million budget for the next fiscal year. The council also agreed 4-2 to lower the income tax rate for most people in the county and to set the county’s property tax rate.
The budget, proposed by County Executive Jan Gardner, D, is about 10% larger than this year’s. The council’s budget grew 8% in 2021 and 4% in 2020.
The County Council did not make any changes to Gardner’s proposal. It is her final budget as county executive, as she is term-limited.
If the council had not approved a budget by May 31, Gardner’s proposed budget would have taken effect with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The 4-2 budget vote included approval for Gardner’s proposed $215 million capital budget, which funds long-term projects like the construction of new school buildings.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, and Councilmen Kai Hagen and Jerry Donald, all Democrats, voted in favor of the budget.
“This budget moves forward things that we need to have done,” Donald said during the council’s meeting Tuesday. “We are providing services, and we are providing capital projects that are what the public wants. I think it’s a great budget.”
Councilmen Steve McKay and Phil Dacey, both Republicans, voted against it. Vice President Michael Blue, R, was absent.
McKay has voted in favor of the budget the past three years, despite unsuccessfully trying each year with Dacey to trim parts of it to free up funds to lower the county’s property tax rate. This year was different for McKay, he said.
“In the past, I’ve yet still voted for budget,” McKay said. “I guess I found that line this year.”
Dacey was the lone council member to vote against the budget last year, and he cast the same vote this time around.
“The rate of growth is too high for me,” Dacey said.
Gardner included in her budget a 7% income tax rate reduction for taxpayers who file jointly and have a taxable income of $100,000 or less and for taxpayers who file as an individual with a taxable income of $50,000 or less.
More than 80,000 people, or 60% of tax filers in the county, will qualify for the rate reduction, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, county documents show.
McKay and Dacey both said the county should have lowered the rate further using funds from the county’s surplus and voted against the rate reduction, much to Gardner’s surprise.
“I still can’t believe the Republicans voted against an income tax [reduction] of 7% that would help seniors and working families,” Gardner wrote in an email. “It’s really amazing political theater!”
Keegan-Ayer, Fitzwater, Hagen and Donald voted in favor.
Funding for education and public safety make up about 70% of the $792 million budget.
“Public education has been the lion’s share of our budgets for the last eight years,” Keegan-Ayer said.
Roughly $365 million, or 46% of the budget, has been allocated for the Frederick County Board of Education.
The investment is $35 million more than what the school board got in this year’s budget and will largely be used to increase teacher and staff salaries.
Teachers in Frederick County Public Schools are among the lowest paid in the state, despite working in one of the state’s wealthiest counties. The starting salary for an FCPS teacher is less than $50,000, according to school officials.
About 20% of the county’s budget will fund the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services and the county’s Emergency Management Division.
The budget includes $17.5 million for preserving 100,000 acres of farmland across the county by the early 2030s, exceeding the county’s goal of meeting the threshold by 2040.
The county’s $215 million capital budget for the next fiscal year includes funding for nine school construction projects and three new library branches.
More than $27 million will fund construction of a new Brunswick Elementary School building, scheduled to open in 2023.
Funding will also go toward new buildings for Green Valley and Valley elementary schools, which are now projected to open in 2025, up to two years earlier than scheduled in this year’s capital budget.
Funding is included for final construction of a new Waverley Elementary School, which is scheduled to open in August and will provide additional space for an existing school that is more than 160 students over capacity.
The capital budget will fund an addition to Crestwood Middle School and renovations to Thurmont and Monocacy elementary schools, as well as studies to explore future construction at Yellow Springs Elementary School and at the campus that houses Middletown elementary, middle and high schools.
Gardner said the budget includes money for building a new Middletown branch library scheduled to open in 2023.
More than $700,000 is included in the capital budget to design a library on the west side of the city of Frederick, a part of the city that has long been without one.
Gardner had hoped to build the library as part of the county’s renovations to a 26-acre property on Himes Avenue, which includes a large facility the county used to run COVID-19 vaccination clinics, formerly referred to as the 800 Oak St. facilities.
The design funding in the capital budget is based on the Himes Avenue location, but city residents have pushed back on having a branch at that location. Gardner said a final decision about where the library will go has not been made.
County officials plan to eventually have a regional library in the eastern part of the county, too.
A number of other projects will receive the funding they need to move forward, including the Northgate Fire Station that will open this spring, a renovated Middletown Park that the public can visit starting this summer and ongoing construction on Old National Pike, east of New Market.
The capital budget will cover the purchase of body-worn cameras for sheriff’s deputies. To adhere to a state law passed last year, all Maryland law enforcement agencies must require their officers to wear body cameras by 2025.
The council also voted Tuesday to approve the county’s real property tax rate for the next fiscal year — $1.06 per $100 of assessed value — which has remained the same since 2014.
McKay and Dacey voted against the rate and said the county should have lowered it to the constant-yield rate. Keegan-Ayer, Fitzwater, Hagen and Donald voted in favor.
The constant yield represents the real property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year. If tax revenue is expected to rise because of higher property assessments, then the tax rate would drop to reach the constant yield.
The county’s assessable property tax base is estimated to increase by 3.5%, according to the state Department of Assessments and Taxation.
To fully offset the assessment increase, the county’s rate would need to be reduced to the constant yield, which is $1.02 per $100 of assessed value.
Dropping the tax rate to the constant yield rate would cost the county more than $13 million in property tax revenue, according to the county’s staff.
(2) comments
46 % of the budget to the Board of Education? The Dems care about Seniors on fixed income ? What a joke, as well as their 7% tax adjustment on income ? Elaborate on the definition on what constitutes " income" please
If you have ever paid taxes you know how “income” is defined. Be thankful for Dems, the Cons would put you on an ice flow and send you adrift.
