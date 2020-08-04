Frederick County Council members approved a $130,000 budget adjustment that moves those funds from the sheriff’s office to help pay for a proposed expansion of mobile health crisis services.
The services would serve the county 24 hours a day and seven days a week, by increasing the staffing levels from two to three employees to over 10, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins (R) said last month he supported the expansion and allocating money for it from his budget, as it would lessen work on his deputies, get people the treatment they need and be a “win-win for everybody.”
Before council members approved the adjustment in a 7-0 vote, Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) asked about how the expansion would be funded, and if municipal police departments countywide—not just the sheriff’s office—would work with the mobile crisis unit.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said the cost for the mobile crisis unit expansion to a 24/7 unit would cost just under $900,000 annually. Municipal police departments, like in Brunswick, Thurmont and Frederick, can assist the unit, he said.
Harcum said the expansion of services — which would be in a partnership between Frederick Health Hospital, the Way Station in the Sheppard Pratt Health System, the county health department and county sheriff’s office — would need a $600,000 state grant annually during the next five years.
That grant would be awarded by the state’s Health Services Cost Review Commission (HSCRC), Harcum said. A decision on whether they are awarded the money should be determined next month, he added.
“We’ve been working on this for a very long time,” Harcum said of the expansion of services. “There’s been recognition that needs to spin up to [a] 24/7 [unit] and we’ve been trying for a long time to get that funded.”
Right now, county government is allocating about $140,000 for its mobile health crisis unit services, Harcum said. The state grant, if approved, and budget adjustment council members approved Tuesday should be enough funding for the 24/7 unit.
Harcum also told Fitzwater and other council members the 24/7 unit would also include more resources for crisis stabilization, meeting and helping people at the point they need the most assistance.
“It’s widely recognized in policing, that providing crisis services in the moment of need is probably the best way to go,” Harcum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.