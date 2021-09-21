The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted for more than 1,800 acres of county farmland to be considered for a program through which the state purchases preservation easements to restrict development.
Farmers would retain ownership and the state would essentially assume development rights of the land in order to prevent it from being developed. So even if ownership of the land were to change hands, it would remain immune to development.
“It’s just another tool in our toolbox to preserve farmland,” county land preservation administrator Anne Bradley said.
The program is a way to maintain agriculture as a viable business in the state, and in the county, for the foreseeable future, Bradley added.
The dozen applicants were extracted from an initial pool of 54, according to county documents. Preservation officials prioritized land with high-quality soil, and the 12 that they selected own plots of land ranging from just under 40 acres to more than 300 in areas all over the county.
Total funding available for offers in Frederick County is about $4.2 million, roughly one-third of which the county will fund, according to county documents. Estimates price the land at an average of $4,500 per acre — meaning the available funding could be used to preserve about 930 acres. The 12 applicants that the council approved total more than 1,800 acres of land, so officials estimate that between six and eight applicants will receive an offer.
The program, which the Maryland General Assembly created in 1977 according to the state’s Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation website, operates through the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation. To date, it has preserved 66,000 acres of land across all Maryland counties — a public investment of more than $682 million, according to the foundation’s website.
The next step will be for state officials to review the county’s 12 applications, Bradley said, adding that offers will come in spring 2022.
