The Frederick County Council approved a letter on Tuesday outlining the county’s transportation priorities, which closely resembled prior years’ priorities and included advancing a project to expand U.S. Route 15.
Relieving traffic congestion along U.S. 15 through the city of Frederick has long been the county’s top transportation priority.
The stretch of highway is over traffic capacity between I-70 and Md. 26 in both directions during morning and afternoon congestion peaks, according to county documents, and Mayor Michael O’Connor (D) has said the project would better connect the city to mass transit sites and expand access to local jobs and retail.
Last September, MDOT allocated roughly $11 million of its multi-billion dollar six-year capital budget to fund the design portion of the U.S. 15 project, Department of Development Review and Planning engineer Mark Mishler said during the council’s meeting Tuesday.
The design portion of the project will take about three years and includes the steps prior to the start of construction, Karen Fiasco from the State Highway Administration said.
The county’s priority letter includes a request for construction funding for the U.S. 15 project, and while it remains the county’s top transportation priority, Mishler said he thinks it’s unlikely the state would provide construction funding next year given how many years it took for the county to get money for the design stage.
The letter also included a request for design and construction funding on an I-70 project focused on freight movement between I-270 and Mt. Phillip Road that is key to maintaining and improving the regional supply chain network, according to county documents.
Other priorities included widening Md. 85 between Ballenger Creek and Guilford Drive to support redevelopment opportunities and improved motorist safety and adding two lanes along Md. 194 between Md. 26 and Devilbiss Bridge Road.
County leaders also requested funding for transit and local bus infrastructure to better connect residents who are disabled or living in rural parts of the county to the resources of the city and more urban and suburban areas, as well as for expanding paratransit service, increasing connector services and providing rural areas with transit options.
The last priority included plans for commuter bus services to improve travel between Frederick and the Washington, D.C., area.
The transportation priority letter will be presented Friday to the county’s General Assembly delegation.
You'd hope the $1 trillion 'bipartisan infrastructure bill' would be funding a project like US15 thru Frederick? If my aritrhmetic is right we in Fred Co are 250,000 people or 0.00076 or 0.076 of the US population of 330m in which case our share of the trillion dollars is $760m. Construction cost of the US15-thru Frederick is, what, $130m, anyway a lot less than our share of the trillion-$s.
