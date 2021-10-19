The Frederick County Council on Tuesday approved a proposal to identify and address inequities in county government.
Under the new code, an Office of Equity and Inclusion will seek to promote equity in planning, policy, recruitment and hiring and general decision-making in county government. Among the office’s responsibilities will be creating a review process for legislation and submitting impact statements for the County Council to consider in its deliberations.
“This is a part of an effort to address, in a more comprehensive and meaningful and long term way, by codifying, something that partly exists and partly doesn't exist yet,” Councilman Kai Hagen, who sponsored the proposal, said during the council’s meeting Tuesday night.
County government’s push for equity has, until now, been a one-man show. Michael Hughes, chief equity and inclusion officer for the county executive’s office, is expected to continue leading the county’s efforts and will head the office.
Council approved the measure 5-2. Supporters said it's a key step in ensuring the government’s push for equity persists regardless of the administration heading the county. The priorities of a new administration or the interference of emergencies like the pandemic can sideline the push for equity and inclusion in government, Hughes said.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D), Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) and Councilman Jerry Donald (D) joined Hagen (D) in support. Councilman Steve McKay was the lone Republican to favor the plan, though he said government should be careful in pushing for its workforce to more closely reflect the county's population.
“We always have to remember that we still must always pick the most qualified people at any given opportunity, ” McKay said. “Because we can’t use discrimination to resolve these kinds of inequities or disparities.”
In 2019, more than 90 percent of the county’s roughly 2,000 employees were white, Hughes said in July. Less than 6 percent were Black, just over 2 percent were Hispanic or Latino and 1 percent were of Asian descent.
Of the 137 high-ranking or leadership roles in county government, Black employees held just three.
More than 10 percent of the county’s population is Black, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic or Latino people also make up more than 10 percent of the population, and those of Asian descent account for 5 percent.
Council Vice President Michael Blue and Councilman Phil Dacey, both Republicans, opposed the proposal. Blue said he had “heartburn” about impact statements the office would prepare for future council proposals, and Dacey felt the office would be an unnecessary use of county personnel to tackle an issue that could be addressed by the existing human resources division.
“I do think that it has an important role -- equity and inclusion -- in county government,” Dacey said. “However, I don’t agree with the way that we’re going about accomplishing it.”
Hughes, meanwhile, has emphasized the importance of county government examining itself.
“We’re looking at our own house first,” he said.
Hughes said he envisions the office promoting a “climate of belonging” in county government. Employees should expect to hear more about equity throughout their workdays and have their notions about race and equity challenged, Hughes has said, acknowledging the change may be uncomfortable for some.
In addition to the equity and inclusion office, the proposal established a 13-member volunteer commission that will advise and make recommendations to the county executive, the council and the newly-formed office. The next step for the county will be advertising the commission to attract applicants. Though the proposal passed Tuesday, it will be 60 days before it's officially enacted.
