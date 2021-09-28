The Frederick County Council on Tuesday finalized two of its recommendations for the state delegation to bring to the Maryland General Assembly in January.
The recommendations comprise part of the county’s legislative package, which will include initiatives from County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and could feature proposals from community organizations.
Next week, the council will revisit a third recommendation, from Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D), requesting the Frederick County delegation support the Climate Solutions Now Act, sections of which passed during the 2021 session but the bulk of which may return to Annapolis in some form during the upcoming session.
Republican council members Steve McKay and Phil Dacey opposed specifically supporting the Climate Solutions Now Act, and Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) asked that Fitzwater make the statement a more generic request for support of climate legislation that the council president said will likely come before the legislature.
If the council approves Fitzwater’s amended proposal next week, it will be added to the body’s recommendations.
Among the council’s finalized recommendations is a proposal from McKay that would change the process by which vacancies are filled on the county’s Board of Education.
Currently, the county executive appoints a replacement who serves until the end of the existing term. McKay’s proposal would include Board of Education vacancies on ballots in the election nearest to the vacancy arising, giving voters a say before the end of the term. A county executive appointee would still fill the open seat in the time preceding the election.
The proposal will be returning to Annapolis for a third time, according to the county’s government affairs director Joy Schaefer, so the county’s delegation — comprised of Sens. Ron Young, D, and Michael Hough, R, and six delegates — will likely be familiar with their colleagues’ concerns that have kept the legislation from becoming law in prior years.
Schaefer thought the proposal had a strong chance of becoming law last year, but the quick pace of the 2021 session because of the pandemic prevented county officials from addressing lawmakers’ concerns in time for it to be pushed through, she said.
None of the county’s initiatives passed during the last legislative session, but two were pushed through in 2020, Schaefer said in an email. The first granted the county authority to issue grants to eligible elderly or disabled renters, and the second raised compensation for Board of Education members, according to state documents.
County officials hope another proposal returning to Annapolis, from Councilman Jerry Donald, D, will clear up confusion about the constant yield tax rate — a property tax rate that, when paired with assessments, ensures a taxing authority receives the same revenue in the coming taxable year it did in the previous one, according to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.
If the county’s constant yield rate remains unchanged, and the department determines a property’s value has increased, then the county’s tax bill also jumps. State law requires the county to call this a tax increase, despite the rate not changing, according to county documents. Donald’s proposal would give county officials the authority to change the wording.
Absent from the council’s recommendations is a proposal from Fitzwater that would’ve added Frederick County to a list of counties in which structures used for agritourism — which includes a variety of activities conducted on a farm and offered to the public or invited groups — are exempt from certain building and public safety requirements.
Fitzwater’s decision came after the council heard from permitting and fire and rescue personnel about how the proposal would limit the county’s ability to enforce public safety requirements. The councilwoman’s initial intent was to support farmers and increase their agritourism opportunities, she said to The Frederick News-Post, but she concluded the plan wouldn’t accomplish what she’d hoped it would.
Members of the public will have an opportunity during an Oct. 13 town hall to comment on the council’s recommendations. Prior to that, Gardner will publish additional proposals she plans to include in the county’s legislative package.
The finished package will return to the council for approval before Gardner eventually presents it to the county’s delegation in November.
