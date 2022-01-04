Frederick County residents will likely be required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance when they’re permitted to attend County Council meetings in person, though it’s not yet clear when that will be.
Three council members drafted a series of guidelines — including a mask mandate, seating chart to facilitate distancing and a capacity limit of 80 — for the council to bring back public attendance at Winchester Hall, which has been prohibited since March 2020.
The trio had proposed aiming to reopen some council meetings to the public on Feb. 1, but the surge in COVID infections brought on by the omicron variant, which has led to local and state emergency declarations — and Frederick Health Hospital entering its emergency “crisis standards of care” protocol — has tabled discussion about a target date for now.
“I will bring this back when it looks like our numbers are a little better,” Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said during Tuesday’s meeting. “But for right now, I think it’s just important for the public to know we are considering this, we’re putting in place the pieces … so that we can do this in a thoughtful and deliberative manner.”
Though a decision was postponed, both Democrats and Republicans on the council have shown support for eventually allowing the public to attend meetings.
Since March 2020, members of the public have relied on virtual participation, an option that will remain available for those who aren’t comfortable attending meetings in person once the option becomes available.
“As great as it is having the virtual option, sometimes it’s just no substitute for being here and talking to [the council] directly,” said Councilman Steve McKay (R), who helped prepare the possible parameters with councilmen Kai Hagen (D), Phil Dacey (R) and council staff.
McKay also said he’d like to see the council move forward with some urgency, considering businesses and schools in the county have been open to the public.
“I do hope that we lean forward and maybe be a little aggressive on this and keep things in perspective, even with the onslaught of omicron COVID numbers, and just compare it to our otherwise day to day business and not look at this through a different optic,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Members of the public will only be allowed to attend the council’s legislative meetings, typically on the first and third Tuesday of each month, as the council still meets virtually for its workshop meetings, usually every other Tuesday.
Based on the councilmen’s proposal, those who attend will be required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth, in compliance with a pre-existing mask mandate in county facilities, but the proposal allows for people to remove their face coverings while providing comment from the lectern.
Individuals who repeatedly disregard the mask mandate may be removed from the council’s meeting room, per the proposal.
To encourage social distancing, the proposal lists maximum attendance for council meetings at 80 people — a little less than 50 percent of the meeting room’s capacity. Two closed-off seats will separate each open one, and council will encourage seating in every other row. This arrangement offers 30 available seats, not counting benches and four rows reserved rows for staff, according to county documents.
Opening all rows but maintaining staggered seating would allow for about an additional 20 seats. The council members’ recommendation discouraged enforcement of these measures and said that individuals may sit next to each other if they choose, particularly members of the same household or family.
Council members don’t, according to the proposal, expect the proposed seating limitations to be exceeded in the near future, but Keegan-Ayer said she would plan to schedule multiple meetings if the number of people looking to give public comment was expected to surpass the number of seats available.
