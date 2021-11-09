Expanding access to county resources by improving transportation was a consistent theme in an update Frederick County Council heard Tuesday about uses for the county’s $50 million American Rescue Plan allocation.
Much of the update from county staff included public feedback received to gauge different views for how the funding should be used.
Congress passed the $350 billion plan to assist states and localities in their long-term recovery from the pandemic. Since Frederick County received the first $25 million of its allocation, county officials have looked for ways to bolster existing services and tackle inequities the pandemic exacerbated.
“If we can plug those holes in our safety net … we’re going to be better for it,” Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said in an interview Tuesday.
Community members and government officials alike brought up the need for enhancing transportation services so underserved residents in the county can better access resources like mental health care.
Improving transportation would not only include helping residents to get to services, but also bringing services to them. This would be especially important for community members who live in rural areas and don’t have a car, or for members of the county’s growing senior population.
Over the last few months, county government has gathered input from community leaders and other members of the public. Despite coming from an array of sectors and organizations, the feedback revealed a surprising level of consistency, officials said during Tuesday’s update.
County Executive Jan Gardner (D) in September hosted a series of roundtables for community leaders in human services, health and business to share and discuss the most effective ways for the county to use its funds.
The executive’s office also published the findings of a community survey from August. The 575 constituents who participated ranked “business recovery and workforce development” as the services they find most important, followed closely by “health and human services” and “infrastructure and technology,” which includes boosting access to broadband internet connection.
Respondents selected broadband, grants to assist businesses and expanding access to mental health resources as their top funding priorities. These options were followed closely in popularity by boosting resources for seniors, addressing housing instability and improving child care.
“I am proud of our outstanding community engagement and the partnership with our long standing human service nonprofits and county agencies to implement and deliver these great ideas,” Gardner said in an email. “Our collective goal is to make life even better for the people who live here.”
