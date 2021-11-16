The Frederick County Council voted Tuesday to grant a $175 tax rebate to more than half the county’s homeowners.
The refund will go to homeowners or dual-use property owners whose property was assessed at or below the county’s median value of $328,512. The more than 43,500 properties that fall under this category comprise 57 percent of homeowners or dual-use properties in the county, officials said.
“There’s a lot of good argument against what I’m doing,” Councilman Michael Blue (R), who spearheaded the proposal, said during the council’s meeting Tuesday. “There are a lot of good arguments that support what I’m doing. I really have had quite the struggle to try to figure out a way to give … back to the taxpayers.”
It will be 60 days before the bill is enacted, meaning eligible property owners won’t begin receiving checks until at least the middle of January, Chief Financial Officer Lori Depies said during the council’s meeting.
The council voted 6-1 in favor of Blue’s proposal, with Councilman Jerry Donald as the lone dissenter. The Democratic councilman argued the county should use the roughly $7.5 million allocated for the proposal to expedite large projects like school construction, which would lower interest costs.
“It makes more sense to me to save the tax dollars down the road than to get some of them back right now and postpone projects that become maybe millions of dollars more expensive later,” Donald said during the council’s meeting. “I just don’t see the gain in that.”
Before voting on Blue’s bill, council members struck down an amendment that would’ve expanded the $175 rebates to include all homeowners in the county, almost doubling the proposal’s price tag to roughly $15 million.
“I think that it is important that everybody who has contributed to this overpayment get something back, get some amount of money back from the surplus,” said Councilman Phil Dacey (R), who introduced the amendment last month.
The “surplus” Dacey mentioned is a reference to the county’s unprecedented $74 million in fund balance — made up of government’s unanticipated revenue and unspent funds from the last budget year — that will pay for the tax rebates.
In an email Monday, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) asked council members to vote against Dacey’s amendment, arguing that doubling the rebate proposal’s price tag would use up funds she hopes to put toward a number of school construction projects.
Despite agreeing with Dacey that all homeowners in the county should receive the tax rebate, Blue said payments of $175 to homeowners below the median is an equitable way to distribute the $7.5 million allocated for the proposal. He hopes to explore tax refunds to households above the median in a future bill.
