The Frederick County Council this week approved the necessary funding for a State’s Attorney's Office position focusing on local domestic violence cases.
“The number of cases of domestic violence in our county have, unfortunately, really been on the rise over the last couple of years,” Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) said during the council’s meeting Tuesday.
Fitzwater also mentioned the increase in domestic violence led the county to split its family violence unit into two more specialized units, one focused on special victims and the other on domestic violence. The official name for the new position with be "domestic violence unit chief," according to county documents.
The position -- for which council approved $86,760 in salary and fringe benefits -- will be important for identifying high-risk offenders, responding to victims’ needs, investigating and prosecuting intimate partner violence crimes, and engaging in policy development and community engagement in the county, according to county documents.
“I appreciate the State’s Attorney's Office’s focus on domestic violence,” Fitzwater said.
