Frederick County farmers will no longer have to worry about obtaining building permits to construct a farmstand once a bill the County Council passed unanimously on Tuesday becomes law.
The bill, one of three the council voted to approve during its meeting, will take effect in two months. Once it does, farmers will have an easier time building a stand to sell their products given they won’t need a building permit — which ensures buildings open to the public follow fire safety code and have bathrooms, among other things.
“This is going to make it easier for [Frederick County farmers] to sell directly to the public,” said Councilman Jerry Donald (D), who along with Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) sponsored the bill on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner (D).
A farmstand, according to the bill, is a structure no larger than 600 square feet that is used to process, treat or package farm products.
Farmers will, however, still need to get permitting for any zoning changes or electric and plumbing additions to a farmstand.
The council also unanimously approved a bill to update requirements that farm businesses must abide by to sell their products. Blue, who sponsored the bill, said the most notable change allows for smaller farms to qualify for the “agricultural value added processing” designation.
A cherry farmer, for example, must be on at least 25 acres of property to sell products made with their cherries, under current law. This proposal would lower the required property size to 10 acres, a change Blue said is “much needed.”
The final proposal the council passed during its meeting will end the county’s ability to issue electrical licenses, an authority the Maryland legislature granted to the state through the Maryland Electricians Act. This bill updates county code so that it reflects state law.
Other council actions
A proposal from Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer would no longer require home builders to wire new properties for electric vehicle charging, after the council voted to amend the proposal Tuesday.
If the bill is passed in coming weeks, builders would instead be required to equip new homes with conduit systems known as raceways, which would be reserved for electric vehicle charging wires.
Keegan-Ayer (D) said the change lowers the price tag that builders or homebuyers would incur because of the new requirement.
Wiring a new home for electric vehicle charging could cost upwards of $1,000. But fitting new homes with raceways for electric vehicle wiring would cost roughly $250, the council president said, quoting Mark Lancaster of Lancaster Craftsmen Builders in Middletown.
Keegan-Ayer said her hope is for the raceways to make it easy for homeowners or future homebuyers to install or update wiring for electric vehicle charging. Her proposal will also require builders to offer the purchaser of a new home the option to have electric vehicle charging wires run through the raceways.
“It’s a win for everybody, and it costs the builders less,” Keegan-Ayer (D) said in an interview.
The council will hear public comment on the amendment at its meeting March 8.
