The Frederick County Council voted Tuesday to limit who can park in spaces that have electric vehicle charging equipment.
Non-electric vehicles will be prohibited from parking in spaces on county roads or county-owned property reserved as charging stations for electric cars. Violators could face a fine between $100 and $250.
The proposal, which passed 5-2, states that drivers cannot be fined if their vehicle isn’t plugged in, but that they may only park in such spaces for the purpose of charging their car. And only cars that have charging equipment compatible with equipment at the parking spot are permitted.
Though there are only a handful of electric vehicle parking spaces on county property, those in support of the proposal felt it was a necessary measure to take in anticipation of more spaces popping up with the county’s transition to electric vehicles.
“I think the timetable for the transition to electric vehicles is imminent,” said Councilman Kai Hagen (D), who sponsored the bill. “I think anybody who denies it has got their head in the sand.”
The councilman has expressed hope for county government to follow his bill with additional steps to accommodate electric vehicles.
Among those opposed to the proposal were Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) and Councilman Phil Dacey (R).
“Do we want to pass a law when a sign will work?” Dacey said.
Joining Hagen in support were Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D), Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D), Councilman Jerry Donald (D) and Councilman Steve McKay (R).
