Republicans on the Frederick County Council took issue Tuesday with how the county plans to fund a series of climate initiatives County Executive Jan Gardner (D) announced last week.
Gardner’s $3.7 million plan would create two departments with more than eight staff within the Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources. A new Department of Climate and Energy would focus on reducing the county’s impact on climate change, while the Department of Stormwater would oversee how the county controls stormwater and related pollution.
The plan would initially be funded through county government’s unanticipated revenue and unspent funds from the last budget year, known as fund balance, and $1 million would be added to the county budget to pay for the new staff positions moving forward.
Fund balance is typically meant for one-time expenses, so the council’s three Republican members — Vice President Michael Blue, Councilman Steve McKay and Councilman Phil Dacey — argued a proposal that would add $1 million to future year budgets wouldn’t be a proper use.
“I don't understand why this has to come before us now, in this manner, as opposed to just going through the normal budget process, which we're about to kick off in a few months,” McKay said during the meeting.
Conservative spending with the onset of the pandemic and higher-than-expected income taxes led to the county emerging from the last year with roughly $74 million is fund balance, a figure Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum previously said is the highest balance in recent memory.
The county has allocated $32 million to purchase and upgrade a 26-acre property on Oak Street in Frederick, and another $7.5 million in tax rebates to homeowners whose property was assessed at or below the county’s median value.
Harcum said during the meeting that plans to combat climate change and increase energy efficiency are high-priority items that justify the county’s use of these funds.
“I do understand the concern, and I understand that you're asking, ‘why now,’” Harcum said in response to McKay. “And I guess the answer to that is, why not now?”
Projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show Frederick County will experience more days with extreme heat in years to come, including roughly 100 days with 90-degree heat annually by the end of the century.
Sustainability Director Shannon Moore said the increase would likely damage infrastructure and facilities across the county, increase pressure on emergency services, damage agriculture and natural ecosystems and exacerbate public health disparities.
“Here in Frederick County, we have some opportunities, if we act, to address our climate and energy issues,” Moore said during the council’s meeting.
In addition to the new sustainability departments, Gardner’s initiatives include creating climate and energy plans for the county, shifting to electric vehicles, building energy and resiliency programs, and increasing the use of renewable energy — eventually reaching a point where county buildings run totally on renewable energy.
Moore said the county prioritized the “big ticket items” common to state and regional climate plans that are most effective for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Among these items were transitioning to clean energy, reviewing and expanding building codes, improving energy efficiency in buildings, transitioning to electric vehicles, maintaining forests and growing trees.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said the body plans to revisit discussions about the climate plan next week.
