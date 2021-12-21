Frederick County Council on Tuesday defended its decision to enter into a pair of closed session meetings in August.
The council’s statement during a legislative meeting came weeks after the Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board, part of the state Attorney General’s office, ruled the council had violated the state’s open meetings law in both meetings. According to the compliance board, the council ran afoul by failing to provide “any meaningful information” about the topics discussed in closed session as part of its meeting summary and by failing to maintain adequate closed-session minutes.
The statement — which all seven council members signed off on after Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) read it aloud at the start of Tuesday’s meeting — said citizens had raised concerns about whether county officials made decisions outside of public view during the closed sessions, which took place Aug. 16 and Aug. 24.
“While there was ample discussion, no actions were taken, no motions were made nor were any votes taken,” the council’s statement said.
Joining council members and their staff at the Aug. 16 meeting were County Executive Jan Gardner (D), Economic Development Director Helen Propheter and, according to multiple people who attended, officials from Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Based on meeting minutes, there were 13 people at the meeting who don’t appear to be part of county government. A Google search showed that at least six of the names — Michael Punke, Tony Burkart, Becky Ford, Garrett Jansma, Keith Klein and Matt Mincieli — match LinkedIn accounts of Amazon officials in such departments as economic development, real estate acquisition and development, environmental policy and public policy.
In its statement, the council cited the state’s Open Meetings Act to explain that they were, under law, allowed to close a meeting to “consider a matter that concerns the proposal for a business or industrial organization to locate, expand or remain in the state,” with the understanding that some businesses may be deterred from making proposals if all discussions were made public.
“Public discussions about such a proposal can impact these businesses in varied and unexpected ways, and the county tries to honor requests for initial privacy while balancing the need for public transparency,” the council’s statement said.
Maryland’s Open Meetings Act also allows for public bodies to enter closed session to seek advice from their legal team. In its statement, the council said there was a need to have “extensive conversations” with their legal staff.
“The proposal discussed would have required the county and the County Council to commit to a very aggressive plan to consider changes to various areas of the county code and revise prior resolutions,” the statement reads. “The council was concerned that this aggressive schedule might cause a significant impact to the normal public process.”
Tuesday’s statement doesn’t, however, provide any specific details about the proposal discussed or what company or organization it was discussed with.
