The Frederick County Council on Tuesday conducted another assessment of legislation to identify and address inequities in county government.
Supporters of the bill said it’s a vital step toward ensuring that the government's push for equity persists regardless of the administration heading the county.
“It’s a more solid, reliable, predictable, ongoing commitment,” bill sponsor Kai Hagen (D) said during the council’s meeting.
The proposal would establish an Office of Equity and Inclusion to promote equity in planning, policy, recruitment and hiring and general decision-making in county government. Among the office’s responsibilities would be creating a review process for legislation and submitting impact statements for the County Council to consider in its deliberations.
Equity and inclusion may not play a large role in all council discussions, but Hagen foresees the office raising concerns that council members and other county officials may have previously overlooked or didn’t anticipate.
“It’s worth it either way, because it’s something significant that demands attention,” Hagen, the at-large council member, said in an interview with The News-Post.
Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Michael Hughes is expected to lead the office if the council votes to approve it. The county’s equity officer oversaw a team that recently laid out a series of goals for advancing equity and inclusion in county government, like improving the ethnic and racial diversity of county government's workforce to better reflect the community -- roughly one quarter of which is either Black, Hispanic or of Asian descent, County Executive Jan Gardner said in July -- and expanding support for minority and women-owned businesses.
The top recommendation stemming from the team’s report, however, was passing the legislation at hand and establishing an equity and inclusion office, Hughes said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Under the proposal, a 13-member volunteer commission -- comprising people from a range of ethnic, professional and socioeconomic backgrounds -- would advise and make recommendations to the county executive, the council and the newly-formed office.
Hughes said in a July interview with The News-Post that the priorities of a new county administration or the interference of unforeseen emergencies — like a pandemic — can sideline steps necessary to advancing equity and inclusion in government. Codifying the county’s efforts, he said, will ensure various aspects of government include input from diverse cohorts, which would be a step toward combating racism in the county.
In March, the county executive, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer and County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer declared racism a public health crisis in the county.
Hagen's electric-vehicle parking measure
The council also revisited a proposal from Hagen that would prohibit non-electric vehicles from parking in spaces -- on county roads or on county-owned property -- that are reserved as charging stations for electric cars.
“If a business or the county or the city or somebody were to invest money in creating a charging station ... it should be made available to the vehicles that can use it,” he said.
The change would be a small step for the county to get ahead of what Hagen sees as a societal shift to electric cars, and he added during Tuesday’s meeting that he hopes county government will follow his bill with additional steps to prepare for the transition.
In the weeks ahead, the council will revisit both the proposal to establish an equity and inclusion office and the bill to reserve electric vehicle parking spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.