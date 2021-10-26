Only one bill has been vetoed since Frederick County transitioned to a charter form of government in 2014, and on Tuesday the legislation returned to the County Council.
The proposal, which County Executive Jan Gardner rejected after the council approved it in 2020, would refund some housing developers a portion of their public schools impact fee — money paid to support public schools as population increases.
County officials said Gardner vetoed the proposal because of an amendment that would’ve exempted accessory dwelling units less than 1,000 square feet from paying the fee.
Gardner (D) couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.
“I thought it was a good bill the first time,” said Councilman Jerry Donald (D), who’s spearheading the proposal.
Councilman Phil Dacey (R), who brought forth the amendment in 2020, doesn’t plan to do so this time around.
“We want to thank the two council members who had attached the amendment last time that caused the whole thing to be derailed to not choose to go down that road this time,” Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said during the council’s meeting Tuesday.
This year’s public school impact fee in Frederick County ranges between roughly $7,000 and more than $17,000, depending on the size and type of housing unit, according to county documents. The fee applies to every housing development in the county, and it’s normally up to the developer to decide whether they or the homeowner should be responsible for paying.
Part of the reason the fee exists is to fund additional public school land as population increases. In 2021, developers had to pay between roughly $270 and $620 for land as part of the fee.
In a handful of cases, a large developer is required to donate a portion of the land they buy to the county’s Board of Education for construction of a school facility. Under Donald’s proposal, the county would refund such developers the land portion of their impact fee.
Donald’s proposal would apply to future land purchases and wouldn’t include retroactive refunds, he said.
Council will revisit the item at its meeting Nov. 2.
