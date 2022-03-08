The Frederick County Board of Health, which is responsible for instituting and revoking public health measures like mask mandates, would be mostly made up of health professionals rather than elected officials under a proposal from a pair of Democratic county councilmen.
The current Board of Health includes just one health professional — county Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, who leads the body. Other members include County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the seven members of the County Council.
Councilman Jerry Donald (D), who sponsored the proposal with fellow Democrat Councilman Kai Hagen, has said health professionals, not elected officials, should oversee public health policy in county government. Beyond the pandemic, members of the health board will be responsible for the county’s health and sanitary interests, including investigating and studying future diseases and epidemics.
“We’re looking at all of this through the eyeglasses of our experience with COVID,” Donald said during the council’s meeting Tuesday. “But this is bigger than that.”
Board of Health members have met with more frequency during the pandemic and especially when local COVID infection rates were high. The body has convened 13 times since November 2020, including last week when members heard from Brookmyer about COVID-19 becoming endemic.
Brookmyer, or a future county health officer, would remain head of a nine-member Board of Health under the councilmen’s proposal, and the county executive would appoint the remaining eight members.
“Dr. Brookmyer welcomes discussions on an expanded Board of Health in response to the current Board of Health’s concerns about their own limited medical and public health backgrounds,” Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said in an email in January.
Appointees would include three members with a public health or scientific background, an infectious disease specialist, someone with a background in behavioral health, a licensed veterinarian, a member with experience in environmental health and a representative from the County Council.
The restructured Board of Health would still rely on approval from the County Council for a regulation, like a mask mandate, to take effect. And the council would have the power to veto a regulation from the Board of Health.
Councilman Phil Dacey (R), however, argued that the decisions should be made solely by elected officials.
“I just fundamentally can’t agree with delegating our authority to an unelected board to take actions that will impact people’s lives,” Dacey said during the council’s meeting.
Maryland law requires a county’s governing body to serve on a local health board, unless stated otherwise in county code or if a governing body establishes different criteria for members on a health board, County Attorney Bryon Black said during the board’s inaugural meeting in November 2020.
Because there’s currently no mention of a health board in county code, Black said, Gardner and the members of the County Council were initially named as members.
Donald said his hope is for the new board to be formed by fall, when the Board of Health is scheduled to hold one of at least two annual meetings, and he and Hagen already have bipartisan support.
“I do feel that having medical professionals be the ones to make these decisions, and with [the County Council] granting our approval, or not approval,” said Council Vice President Michael Blue (R), “is the hybrid that other counties may look to.”
