New redistricting map unanimously passed
Voting precincts in Libertytown and Unionville will become part of a Frederick County Council district that covers the northern part of the county.
The precincts, home to 4,430 voters in the eastern part of the county, left council District 2 and joined District 5 after the County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a new district map.
“This will be the law of the land for the next 10 years,” Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said during the council’s meeting Tuesday.
The council’s unanimous approval means these voters will leave a district represented by Councilman Steve McKay (R) and join one now overseen by council vice president and fellow Republican Michael Blue. McKay, who acknowledged he will be losing some reliably red voters, said he was proud to support the shift.
Both council members won their districts by comfortable margins in 2018 – McKay with 57 percent of the District 2 vote and Blue with 64 percent of his district’s tally, according to the State Board of Elections. And both districts were represented by a Republican on the county’s inaugural council, formed in 2014 after the county’s shift to a charter form of government.
Tuesday’s vote concludes a redistricting process that a nine-member redistricting commission began in June. Councilman Jerry Donald pointed out that both the commission and the council were cordial throughout the process, a contrast to redistricting in other Maryland counties. The Prince George’s County Council, for example, approved a proposal that more than 150 residents testified against and called an overt example of political gerrymandering, according to Nov. 16 reporting from the Washington Post.
“Any time there is usually partisan control of redistricting, it is adjusted to favor the party in power,” Donald (D) said during the council’s meeting Tuesday. “We are not doing this. In Frederick County, we are running clean government.”
The county’s commission received little pushback from members or from the public before sending its plan to the County Council.
Impact fee refunds for developers approved
The County Council unanimously approved a proposal to refund some housing developers a portion of their public schools impact fee — money paid to support public schools as population increases.
The public schools impact applies to every housing development in the county, and this past year ranged between roughly $7,000 and more than $17,000 per unit, depending on the size and type of housing unit, according to county documents.
Part of the fee is paid to fund additional public school land as population increases. In 2021, property owners had to pay between roughly $270 and $620 for land as part of the fee.
In a handful of cases, a large developer is required to donate a portion of the land they buy to the county’s Board of Education for construction of a school facility.
Under the policy the council approved Tuesday, the county would refund such developers the land portion of their impact fee, though only fees paid once the bill becomes law in 60 days will be eligible.
When will meetings be reopened to the public?
The County Council on Tuesday took the first step toward allowing members of the public to attend meetings in person again.
A trio of councilmen — Steve McKay (R), Phil Dacey (R) and Kai Hagen (D) — were tasked with devising a preliminary list of guidelines that members of the public would have to follow to come to the Winchester Hall meetings. The county facility already has a mask requirement in place, and the three councilmen will likely continue talks about mandating social distancing and potentially having a capacity limit.
“I think it’s important not to just pick a date on the calendar, but to either base it on some sort of metric or make a decision that, in the current climate, until further notice, we’re going to do it with a particular set of parameters,” Hagen said during the council’s meeting Tuesday.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said the requirements should align with guidance from county health officer Barbara Brookmyer. In an email to the News-Post on Monday, Brookmyer said precautions like distancing, masking, good ventilation, limiting duration of potential exposure and limiting the number of attendees appropriately for the space available should be considered if in-person meetings are deemed “essential.”
Members of the public would only be allowed to attend the council’s legislative meetings, typically on the first and third Tuesday of each month, as the council still meets virtually for its workshop meetings, usually every other Tuesday. Since March 2020, members of the public have participated in council meetings virtually.
Discussion will resume at the council’s Jan. 4 meeting, and both Democrats and Republicans on the council have expressed support for eventually allowing the public to attend meetings.
