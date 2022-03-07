The Frederick County Council is the only governing body in the county that still prohibits public attendance, though members hope to reopen meetings for the first time in two years beginning in April.
All other municipal governments in the county have already reopened to the public or announced plans to, as have governing bodies in neighboring counties.
Council members will resume discussion on March 22 about when the public can again attend meetings. The public may be allowed back starting with the council’s first meeting in April, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said, adding that those present for meetings will likely have to wear masks and follow staggered seating.
The public would only be allowed at the council’s legislative meetings, typically on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Council members plan to continue meeting virtually for workshop meetings, usually every other Tuesday.
At a meeting last week, Councilman Steve McKay (R) said he’d like to see the council allow public attendance sooner, considering that COVID-19 transmission rates have plummeted in recent weeks at the local, state and national level. The decline prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to loosen its mask guidance for certain areas.
“I would like to think that we could take a cue from the CDC and maybe be a bit more aggressive on that and have that discussion sooner if possible,” McKay said during the council’s March 1 meeting. “That’s, of course, the council president’s decision, not mine.”
Keegan-Ayer, however, said the council as a whole would decide when public attendance would again be allowed, and under what rules.
The Frederick County Council last discussed the topic of public attendance during a meeting in early January, at which point three council members proposed guidelines that those present would have to follow, including masking, spaced seating and a public capacity limit of 80 — or less than half the room’s capacity.
The trio — McKay and councilmen Phil Dacey (R) and Kai Hagen (D) — proposed aiming to reopen some council meetings to the public on Feb. 1, and both Democrats and Republicans on the council expressed support at the time for allowing public attendance in the near future. But a surge in COVID-19 infections brought on by the omicron variant postponed discussions.
Keegan-Ayer said she received an updated proposal from McKay in mid-February, but given that the council’s meeting agendas were booked through much of March, she said the earliest the body could revisit discussions was March 22.
Though council members began meeting in person with county staff present in spring 2021, the public hasn’t been allowed in the council’s Winchester Hall meeting room since March 2020, before the start of the COVID-19-related restrictions.
“We were trying to model good behavior,” Keegan-Ayer said of the council’s decision to postpone allowing public attendance.
Governing bodies in each of Frederick County’s 12 municipalities, however, have permitted in-person attendance at their most recent meetings or are offering it for their upcoming meetings, according to mayors and clerks from each town and city. Moreover, each of the governing bodies allowed members of the public to attend when council members met in person.
In the city of Frederick, the county’s largest municipality, the Board of Aldermen resumed limited public attendance starting with its Feb. 23 meeting. The public hadn’t attended a Board of Aldermen meeting since April 2020.
The Board of Carroll County Commissioners — which comprises five Republicans and is more conservative than the four-Democrat and three-Republican Frederick County Council — switched between in-person and virtual meetings as COVID-19 infection rates rose and fell, though the board has allowed in-person attendance with mask wearing optional since mid-February, said board President Ed Rothstein.
The more liberal Montgomery County Council — composed of nine Democrats — is scheduled to resume in-person meetings March 15, though proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for members of the public who attend, Bethesda Beat reported.
Since March 2020, Frederick County residents have relied on virtual participation in council meetings, which will remain for those who aren’t comfortable attending meetings in person once the option becomes available.
Tuning into council meetings on a computer or over the phone hasn’t always been reliable, though, as council members have regularly faced technical issues, confusion and frustration when members of the public call in to give testimony on a bill.
“We do continue to have problems with our virtual means of providing comment,” McKay said last week. “I never want to see [virtual comment] go away, but it’s not a perfect solution, and I think the sooner we can pivot in response to the change in CDC guidelines, the better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.