Beginning April 5, members of the public will again be permitted to attend Frederick County Council meetings in person after more than two years of not being allowed to, council members decided during a meeting Tuesday.
Those who attend won’t be required to wear a mask, but encouraged to wear one. Social distancing will not be enforced, but attendees will be asked to respect when others want some space.
A public hearing for the county’s Police Accountability Board — which will be the body responsible for receiving complaints of misconduct against officers in the county’s four law enforcement agencies — is scheduled for the council’s April 5 meeting.
The County Council had originally proposed limiting attendance to 80 people, or less than half the Winchester Hall meeting room’s capacity, though members didn’t settle on a cap number on Tuesday.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said she does not expect attendance to surpass 50 people at the April 5 meeting, even with the scheduled hearing for the police accountability board.
The council’s decision to open meetings in April was prompted by comments from Rick Harcum, chief administrative officer for the county, who said during Tuesday’s meeting that the county plans to return operations to a pre-COVID normal on April 4 — meaning Winchester Hall would again be open to members of the public, without needing to make an appointment.
“It’s still a pandemic, it hasn’t abated yet,” Harcum said. “At this stage in the pandemic, we believe we can resume normal operations.”
Twenty-five members of the public were invited to attend a town hall meeting for the county budget on Monday night, which Harcum said was an experiment of sorts to gauge how those people would behave. Masks were required, and those present practiced social distancing without being asked to.
“I think after two years, people just naturally do this stuff,” Harcum said.
The public will only be allowed at the council’s legislative meetings, typically on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Keegan-Ayer said the council may resume in-person workshop meetings, usually every other Tuesday, shortly after April 5.
Since March 2020, Frederick County residents have relied on virtual participation for council meetings, an option that will remain for those who aren’t comfortable attending meetings in person.
Council members began meeting in person with county staff present in spring 2021, however the public hasn’t been allowed in the council’s Winchester Hall meeting room since before the start of the COVID-19-related restrictions.
But governing bodies in each of Frederick County’s 12 municipalities and nearby counties have already resumed in-person meetings, according to mayors and clerks from each town and city. Moreover, each of the county’s governing bodies allowed members of the public to attend when council members met in person.
In the city of Frederick, the county’s largest municipality, the Board of Aldermen resumed limited public attendance starting with its Feb. 23 meeting. The public hadn’t attended a Board of Aldermen meeting since April 2020.
The Board of Carroll County Commissioners — which is comprised of five Republicans and is more conservative than the four-Democrat and three-Republican Frederick County Council — switched between in-person and virtual meetings as COVID-19 infection rates rose and fell, though the board has allowed in-person attendance with mask wearing optional since mid-February, said board President Ed Rothstein.
The more liberal Montgomery County Council — composed of nine Democrats — resumed in-person meetings March 15, Bethesda Beat reported, though proof of vaccination against COVID-19 was required for members of the public.
