Members of the public may soon be allowed to attend Frederick County Council meetings in person, something they’ve been barred from doing since before the pandemic.
Council members plan to discuss the matter at their meeting Tuesday. Both Democratic and Republican council members are in favor of again inviting the public to their Winchester Hall meeting room, a large space with rows of chairs that’ve been empty for more than a year except for a handful of county staff each week.
“At some point in time, we have to open to the public again,” Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said.
Keegan-Ayer said she’s uncertain whether the council on Tuesday will determine a date when the public can start attending, but her hope is to establish requirements — like masking and distancing — under which the public may be allowed to come to meetings. There is currently a mask requirement for county staff in Winchester Hall.
Keegan-Ayer said she'd like to see the council to revisit its discussion Jan. 11, when it may be clear how COVID spread during the holidays, and then potentially reopen Jan. 18.
Members of the public would only be allowed to attend the council’s legislative meetings, typically on the first and third Tuesday of each month, as the council still meets virtually for its workshop meetings, usually every other Tuesday. Since March 2020, members of the public have participated in council meetings virtually.
County health officer Barbara Brookmyer said in an email there is value to having in-person meetings, but she encouraged council members to carefully weigh the risks and benefits of reopening meetings to the public.
“When a group is deciding whether or not to meet in person, they should evaluate whether there are safer virtual options that would meet their needs especially in times that are at record or near-record high numbers of persons hospitalized due to COVID-19 accompanied by a high rate of community transmission,” Brookmyer said in her email.
There were 65 people hospitalized with COVID on Sunday, seven short of the high the county set in January, according to the county’s COVID dashboard.
“If meeting in person is essential, precautions such as distancing, masking, hand sanitizer, good ventilation, duration of potential exposure, and limiting the number of attendees appropriately for the available space should all be considered,” Brookymer said in her email.
Councilman Jerry Donald said it’s not a huge deal for the council to open its doors to the public, especially considering he teaches Middletown High School classes in which roughly 30 students are packed into a room much smaller than where the council meets. Even with members of the public present, Donald would face a higher risk of contracting COVID in the classroom he works in each day.
“I’m in school every day in way worse situations than Winchester Hall could ever be,” Donald (D) said.
Donald said he’d be comfortable with members of the public attending who are masked and appropriately distanced from each other, to minimize the risk of spreading COVID.
Councilman Phil Dacey, who has perhaps been the most outspoken critic on the council against prohibiting in-person attendance, said he’d like to see the policy change immediately.
“I think the public has been shut out of the process for too long,” Dacey (R) said. “I feel cut off, honestly, from the public.”
Dacey doesn’t plan to advocate for any mask or distancing requirements, but he said he’d understand if his colleagues want them. For Dacey — who said closing meetings to the public has left residents disengaged — the sooner meetings reopen, the better.
“We can’t keep Winchester Hall closed forever," he said.
Covid is increasing. You people are ignorant
