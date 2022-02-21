A proposal to support farmers who want to build a stand to sell their products is one of three bills the Frederick County Council will hear public comment on during its meeting Tuesday.
If the council passes the measure in coming weeks, farmers won’t have to worry about obtaining building permits, which ensure that buildings open to the public abide by requirements such as having restrooms and following fire safety code, to establish a farmstand.
Farmers would, however, still need to obtain necessary paperwork for any zoning changes or electrical and plumbing additions to a farmstand.
A farmstand, according to the proposal, is a structure no larger than 600 square feet that is used to process, treat or package products produced on a farm. They’re not open to the public.
Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) and Councilman Jerry Donald (D), who both sponsored the bill on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner (D), have said that this change would provide local farmers an additional way to sell their products.
“This is just a real quick way for [farmers] to get their goods to market,” Blue said.
The council will also hear input on a proposal to update requirements that farm businesses must follow to sell their products. One change will allow for smaller farms to qualify for the “agricultural value added processing” designation — a cherry farmer, for example, must be on at least 25 acres of property to sell products made with their cherries. This proposal would lower the required size to 10 acres.
The third proposal would remove the county’s ability to issue electrical licenses, an authority that a law passed in the Maryland legislature, the Maryland Electricians Act, has already granted to the state. This proposal would update county code so that it reflects state law.
Public comment will begin at 7 p.m. Those interested can tune in to the council meeting through an FCG TV livestream at FrederickCountyMD.gov or on cable channels 19 or 1085.
(1) comment
Farm stands should only be permitted where there is safe ingress and egress.
There was a farm stand on rt 26, a short distance east of Israel crick. And their patrons were stopping on the shoulder of 26. Doing U turns, and pulling out in-front of tractor trailers. Crazy dangerous
