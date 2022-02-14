The Frederick County Council will hear public comment Tuesday on a proposal that would require home builders to wire new properties for electric vehicle charging.
The requirement would apply to new, single-family homes, as well as townhouses and duplexes with an on-lot parking area. It wouldn’t include mobile homes, modular homes or new units that lack connection to public utility electric service.
Though electric vehicles don’t currently dominate county roads, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) – who sponsored the bill – has said her hope is to equip homes for a gradual shift to electric vehicles and incentivize county residents to be part of the trend.
Those interested can tune in to the council’s meeting through an FCG TV livestream at FrederickCountyMD.gov or on cable channels 19 or 1085.
