The Frederick County Council will hear public comment Tuesday on a series of climate initiatives County Executive Jan Gardner announced in December.
Gardner’s $3.7 million proposal includes the creation of two new departments, staffed with more than eight new positions within the Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources, to boost the county’s push to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and eradicate them by 2050.
A new Department of Climate and Energy would focus on reducing the county’s impact on climate change, while the Department of Stormwater would oversee how the county controls stormwater and related pollution.
Gardner has said her climate initiatives will save the county money in years to come by reducing energy costs, while Republicans on the council have argued against using county government’s unanticipated revenue and unspent funds from the last budget year, known as fund balance, to pay for it.
Those interested can tune into the council’s meeting through an FCG TV livestream at FrederickCountyMD.gov or on cable channels 19 or 1085.
