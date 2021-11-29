Frederick County residents will have an opportunity Tuesday to comment on a redistricting proposal that would shift County Council precincts in Libertytown and Unionville, though council members expect little to no input.
The precincts, home to 4,430 voters in eastern Frederick County and currently part of council District 2, would become part of District 5, which includes much of the northern part of the county.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said she wouldn’t be surprised if no one calls into the council’s meeting Tuesday to offer comment.
“It’s not like we took [a precinct] from Frederick and stuck it in District 5,” Keegan-Ayer (D) said. “It’s not a huge jump to slide these over.”
These voters would leave a district currently represented by Councilman Steve McKay (R) and join one now overseen by council vice president and fellow Republican Michael Blue.
Both council members won their districts by comfortable margins in 2018 – McKay with 57 percent of the District 2 vote and Blue with 64 percent of his district’s tally, according to the State Board of Elections. And both districts were represented by a Republican on the county’s inaugural council, formed in 2014 after the county’s shift to a charter form of government.
McKay said the precincts’ residents have much in common with communities in parts of District 5, and while it would hurt to lose the reliably red precincts, he plans to support the proposal when the council votes on it in the coming weeks. The councilman, who hasn’t officially announced plans to run for re-election, said he hasn’t heard from constituents upset about the redistricting.
Council will revisit the redistricting proposal Dec. 14 for further discussion and, if members generally approve of the change, will vote Dec. 21, Keegan-Ayer said.
The nine-member commission tasked with redrawing five of seven County Council districts was cordial in each of its meetings, a contrast to talks of redistricting in other counties.
Members of the Prince George’s County Council heard testimony from more than 150 residents opposed to a redistricting proposal that some referred to as an overt example of political gerrymandering, according to Nov. 16 reporting from The Washington Post. That council voted to approve the proposal earlier this month.
The Frederick County commission, however, received little pushback from members or from the public before finalizing its plan and sending it to the County Council.
