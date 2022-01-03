The Frederick County Council on Tuesday will hear public input on a proposal that would expand eligibility requirements for a property tax credit for seniors and military veterans.
The proposal would make the estimated $686 credit available to active duty, retired and honorably discharged service members with a service-connected disability, as well as their surviving spouses. It would also remove a household income threshold and raise to $500,000 the home value limit to qualify for the credit.
When the bill was introduced to the County Council in November, just one veteran in the county had benefited from the 20 percent property tax credit, county officials said.
Bill sponsor Councilman Steve McKay (R) said his goal was to increase that number and make Frederick County “the most desirable place” in Maryland for veterans to retire.
Council Vice President Michael Blue (R), Councilman Phil Dacey (R) and Councilman Kai Hagen (D) have co-sponsored McKay’s bill, so it already has the support it needs to pass. But not all council members are in favor.
“I just don’t like the idea of giving tax breaks to people based on their former occupation,” said Councilman Jerry Donald (D).
If half of the county’s eligible veteran population received the tax credit, county government’s revenue would decrease by little more than $1 million, according to county documents. Donald said he’d rather see county government maintain the revenue and put it toward long-term capital projects to lower interest payments.
“Every time you don’t forward-fund projects, it’s going to cost you later,” he said.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said increasing the maximum property value to qualify for the credit from $300,000 to $500,000 would be too large a leap. She said an increase to $400,000 would be more reasonable.
“Fifty thousand dollars is a bit rich for my taste,” Keegan-Ayer (D) said.
The property tax credit is also available to seniors who’ve lived in a home for at least the past 40 years and have a gross household income of $80,000 or less.
Those interested can tune into the council’s meeting through an FCG TV livestream at FrederickCountyMD.gov.
