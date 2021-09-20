The Frederick County Council on Tuesday will hear public input about its recommendations for the legislative package the state delegation will bring to the Maryland General Assembly in January.
The council’s four initiatives — two of which were proposed in previous years — include issues ranging from vacancies on the county Board of Education and language used in property tax rates to restrictions on buildings used for agritourism and the council’s support for a state climate bill.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said she expects a handful of constituents to offer comment about the proposals during Tuesday’s meeting.
The recommendation from Councilman Steve McKay (R) would change the process by which vacancies are filled on the county’s Board of Education.
Currently, the county executive appoints a replacement who serves until the end of the existing term. McKay’s proposal would include Board of Education vacancies on ballots in the election nearest to the vacancy arising, giving voters a say before the end of the term. A county executive appointee would still fill the open seat in the time preceding the election.
With approval from the council, McKay’s proposal would return to Annapolis for the third time, said government affairs director Joy Schaefer. The county’s representatives, comprising Sens. Ron Young (D) and Michael Hough (R) and six delegates, will likely be familiar with their colleagues’ concerns that have kept the legislation from becoming law in prior years.
McKay’s was the last proposal standing after two of the county’s three recommendations were pulled in 2021 amid a session wherein pandemic restrictions forced lawmakers to be more selective about their legislative priorities. Schaefer thought the proposal had a strong chance of becoming law, but the quick pace of the last session prevented county officials from addressing lawmakers’ concerns in time for it to be pushed through, she said.
County officials hope another recommendation, from Councilman Jerry Donald (D), would clear up confusion about the constant yield tax rate — a property tax rate that, when paired with assessments, ensures a taxing authority receives the same revenue in the coming taxable year it did in the previous one, according to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.
If the county’s constant yield rate remains unchanged, and the department determines a property’s value has increased, then the county’s tax bill also jumps. State law requires the county to call this a tax increase, despite the rate remaining unchanged, according to county documents. The county's tax rate hasn't changed since 2014, Keegan-Ayer said. Donald’s proposal would give county officials the authority to change the wording.
Like McKay’s recommendation, Donald’s was part of the council’s 2020 legislative package.
A third proposal, from Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D), would add Frederick County to a list of counties exempt from certain building permits on structures used for agritourism. Opponents of the proposal, including County Executive Jan Gardner (D), have said exempting buildings used for agritourism from the state’s permitting requirements could raise public safety concerns.
Another recommendation from Fitzwater would request the Frederick County delegation favor climate legislation that would increase the statewide greenhouse gas emission reduction requirement from 40 percent by 2030 to 60 percent. State lawmakers proposed the legislation, known as the Climate Solutions Now Act, in the 2021 session. While sections of the act were passed as parts of other bills, the bulk of it will return to Annapolis in the upcoming session.
After hearing public comment Tuesday, the council will revisit the four proposals on Sept. 28 for a vote. The body’s final recommendations will serve as part of the county’s legislative package, which will include initiatives from Gardner. County leaders will then present the package to the state delegation in November.
