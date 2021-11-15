The Frederick County Council plans to vote Tuesday on a proposal that would grant a $175 tax rebate to more than half the county’s homeowners, though at least one council member wants all homeowners to get it.
The rebate would benefit homeowners or dual-use property owners whose property was assessed at or below the county’s median value of $328,512. The more than 43,500 properties that fall under this category comprise 57 percent of homeowners or dual-use properties in the county, officials said.
Councilman Phil Dacey, however, would like all homeowners to receive the $175 check, almost doubling the proposal’s price tag to roughly $15 million. Last month, the Republican councilman introduced an amendment to widen the proposal’s scope.
“I think we definitely need to expand the population of who’s getting a tax rebate,” Dacey said. “And we have the ability to do so.”
The proposal is being funded with the county’s unspent funds from the last budget year, known as fund balance, which reached an unprecedented $74 million. Dacey said more of these funds should be returned to taxpayers.
County Executive Jan Gardner, however, said Dacey’s amendment would take away money from other large-scale county initiatives.
“This amendment, if adopted, would negatively impact the ability to accelerate needed school construction projects and other county priorities,” Gardner (D) said in an email to members of the County Council on Monday.
Gardner has the power to veto legislation the council approves, and she said that if the council adopted Dacey’s amendment, she'd likely exercise that authority.
Councilman Michael Blue, who spearheaded the rebate proposal, said he agrees with Dacey that all homeowners in the county should receive a tax rebate, and he hopes to grant one to households above the median value in a future bill.
But, he said, it’s unlikely enough council members would support the amendment.
“My hands are tied when it comes to the amount,” Blue (R) said.
Blue said that, given the roughly $7.5 million Gardner set aside for the rebates, payments of $175 to homeowners below the median would be an equitable way to distribute the funding.
While it may not be a substantial amount for many homeowners, there are some who could really benefit from the assistance, Blue said.
“I just wanted to make as much of a meaningful impact on those who really need it,” Blue said.
Mary-Ellen Mitchell, CEO for Housing Frederick, said for those struggling financially, the rebate amount could be especially important for covering a monthly utility, paying for a prescription, buying groceries or getting new shoes for children.
“There are things we take for granted,” Mitchell said, “ ... $175 could really help a family in need.”
If council members adopt Dacey’s amendment, a vote on the larger proposal would be pushed back to allow for additional public comment. But, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said, it’s unlikely the amendment will receive the votes it needs to be adopted.
