Members of the Frederick County Council on Tuesday will assess the county’s efforts to gauge public opinion and proposals for how to spend the first half of a $50 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
The federal Department of the Treasury has yet to release its final guidelines for fund distribution, so the county cannot yet finalize its spending plans. The county received the first half of its funding in May, and the rest will come next year.
Federal lawmakers passed the $350 billion American Rescue Plan Act in March as a way to help state and local governments bring the pandemic under control, replace lost revenue and help retain jobs, support households and businesses and address systemic public health and economic inequities the pandemic has exacerbated.
Eligible uses include increasing pay for essential workers and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, according to county documents. The ARP's requirements are generally regarded as more flexible than prior federal aid available during the pandemic.
Compared with the CARES Act of 2020 — which states used to rapidly respond to the most dire threats associated with the pandemic in its first year — the ARP is meant for strategic and sustainable investment, with long-term recovery from COVID in mind. CARES Act funding had to be spent in a matter of months, while the county can disburse each of its two rounds of ARP funding over the course of three years, according to county documents.
Local governments are required to use community input to ensure ARP funds “serve people with significant barriers to service, including people of color, people with low incomes, limited English proficient populations, and other traditionally underserved groups,” according to guidance the treasury department published in June for state and local officials.
Officials continue to seek public input for how county government should spend its allocation. An online survey published in July asks participants to identify the financial and health-related impacts that the pandemic had on their households and offers a chance to select how the county should use its federal funds. The survey is available through Aug. 24.
“This is our share of federal money, and we all pay our federal taxes,” County Executive Jan Gardner said in a July interview with The News-Post. “So we really want to make sure that people have some input into our choices.”
County officials have compiled a broad list of proposed uses, which are intentionally flexible to allow for adjustments in case federal guidance changes or if certain needs arise within the community as the pandemic progresses. The county plans to present a more concrete plan once the treasury department has finalized the regulations for distributing the funds.
The county's proposal includes four spending categories, with three-fifths of the ARP allocation going to ensure that government services continue in the case of a revenue shortfall. This bin may also include making up for lost revenue to county-owned care facilities — including Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick and Montevue Assisted Living — as well as improving cybersecurity and broadband access in rural and underserved areas of the county, according to county documents.
The breakdown includes more than $12 million to support the county’s COVID response and prevention efforts and to address the long standing public health disparities in the county. Improving access to mental health treatment and combating substance misuse — issues the pandemic intensified, as well — are also under consideration.
The county may use funds to bolster housing support programs or services that benefit residents who are housing insecure as part of a larger effort to assist communities hit hardest by the pandemic. The county may also allocate funding to offset economic harm that the pandemic brought on or worsened. This could include putting money toward eviction prevention programs, grants for struggling small businesses or expanding access to child care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.