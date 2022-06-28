The Frederick County Council on Tuesday updated its Rules of Procedure, but postponed its decision on how it would handle any misconduct allegations that came up against council members.
Council members approved 12 rule changes Tuesday, including one that grants the council president the authority to call emergency meetings — something the council did not have to do before the pandemic.
Another rule change permits the council president or the council vice president to allow a member to participate in a meeting virtually.
The council updates its Rules of Procedure annually as the county continues to adjust in its eighth year of charter government, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, said. The council last amended its Rules of Procedure in April 2021.
The council also approved an update that will require members to request bill amendments one day earlier. They will have until noon on the Thursday prior to the meeting when their amendment is scheduled to be introduced.
The previous rule allowed council members until the Friday before the meeting.
Keegan-Ayer had proposed moving the deadline to the close of business on the Wednesday prior to the meeting, but council members said the change would not leave enough time for those who also work full-time jobs.
“Having that extra evening ... makes all the difference for someone who can’t do this stuff during the day,” Councilman Steve McKay, R, said.
Keegan-Ayer had proposed adding to the Rules of Procedure a process for handling misconduct allegations against council members, which included the option for public trials. But on Tuesday, she chose to postpone the council’s decision until at least August.
Keegan-Ayer said the proposal was meant to spark discussion about how the council should handle allegations of misconduct. Actually, she said, her hope is for the council to settle on a process that does not include a public trial.
She said she doesn't want a political body like the council to have the authority to hold a trial and rule in a misconduct case against an elected official.
“You’re just setting yourself up for trouble,” she said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Keegan-Ayer said that after former Frederick Alderman Roger Wilson was accused in 2020 of sexual misconduct, people asked the County Council how it would respond to a similar situation.
If a process is not outlined in the Rules of Procedure, the council refers to Robert’s Rules of Order, a guide that local governments, professional associations and fraternal organizations use for parliamentary procedure.
Robert's Rules of Order state that a governing body may hold a public trial if a member faces allegations of misconduct.
Keegan-Ayer said the public may not be well versed in Robert’s Rules of Order, and she proposed adding to the council’s Rules of Procedure to clarify that a trial would be a possibility.
Keegan-Ayer’s proposal still says the council may hold a public trial for a member accused of misconduct. At least four of seven council members would need to vote to go to trial.
If the council found a member guilty of misconduct, a majority could vote to censure the member, remove them from their appointments to any boards and commissions, or impose “other discipline,” according to the proposed rule.
The council would not, however, have the power to vote to remove a member from office.
