The Frederick County Council violated the Maryland’s Open Meetings Act during a closed meeting Dec. 7, the state’s Open Meetings Compliance Board ruled Monday.
The Compliance Board stated in its ruling that it found “no reason to conclude that the discussion behind closed doors was itself a violation of the Act, only that the Council invoked the wrong exception in support of closure.”
The board found that the County Council cited the wrong statute for closing its meeting to the public and failed to provide a reason for closing the meeting in its written closing statement.
Compliance Board rulings are advisory only, according to county attorneys, meaning the County Council is only required to acknowledge and provide a summary of the opinion at its next meeting, which council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, did at the conclusion of the Council’s meeting Tuesday.
The council entered into closed session on Dec. 7 “to evaluate and discuss a possible contract or bid that the council may consider for approval relating to the Critical Farms Program,” according to an agenda for the meeting.
Meeting minutes show that six out of seven council members voted to enter closed session. Council Vice President Michael Blue, R, abstained from the vote.
The council has now violated the Open Meetings Act each of the last three times that it has entered into a closed meeting, dating back to Aug. 16, when members met with officials from Amazon Web Services as part of discussions for the company to establish data centers in three parts of the county.
In acknowledging a ruling from the Compliance Board stating that the council violated the Open Meetings Act on Aug. 16 and during another closed meeting on Aug. 24, Keegan-Ayer said during a meeting on Nov. 30 that the body would work to provide more detailed accounts of future closed meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.