Sue Johnson remembers frequent water rescues in 2018, the year a devastating flood swept through the city of Frederick.
“It felt like we were going out every day,” she said.
At the time, the Carroll Manor Fire Company had five active volunteer personnel trained for swift water rescue. That number is now three, leaving Johnson, 57, and her husband, Deputy Chief Ed Johnson, 63, to respond to the majority of water rescues along parts of the Potomac River.
Thanks to a county budget addition the Frederick County Council unanimously approved this week, that burden will eventually be alleviated. The change will improve staffing at the nearby Point of Rocks Fire Station and enhance its emergency response, especially involving water rescues, which, county documents say, has fallen short of adequate.
The council’s motion will dedicate nearly $338,000 to the county’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services to add to the station three swift-water-rescue-trained firefighters and bolster its emergency response, particularly to areas along the Potomac River. The plan, Coe said, is to reassign staff by early February.
“It’s just a huge burden lifted off the volunteers at Carroll Manor,” Ed Johnson said, later adding, “It’s going to save lives, I guarantee it.”
The Johnsons have, for years, had to remain available any time the threat of flooding lurked. Ed Johnson said he and Sue are getting older and may not be around the Point of Rocks area as much as they used to, especially since Sue was elected last November to the county’s Board of Education.
Beyond the Point of Rocks station and the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Company, the next county resource to respond to the Potomac is in the city of Frederick — too distant to properly respond to emergencies on the river, Coe said.
Because current Point of Rocks personnel aren’t trained for swift water rescue, the station relies on the service of three trained volunteers for water operations, two of whom are the Johnsons — Jefferson residents who live roughly 12 minutes from the Point of Rocks boat launch.
Sue Johnson recalled a situation in summer 2020 in which she and her husband rescued two adults and a child whose kayak had overturned, leaving them at the mercy of roughly 50-degree water for around 45 minutes. It was getting dark, and the flood-condition current prevented the trio from reaching shore. Their health — their lives — were on the line. People had died in the same section of the river where the group was, Sue Johnson said.
Within 12 minutes of receiving the call, Sue Johnson said, she and her husband were at the boat launch. Point of Rocks personnel had transported the boat to the dock, and the Johnsons were able to rescue all three people
A countywide policy change in early 2021, months after the kayak rescue, prohibits personnel not trained to operate the airboat from responding to a scene with the boat or from boarding the boat, Coe said. As a result, volunteer water rescue personnel would likely have to respond to the Point of Rocks station to retrieve the airboat before going to the river. The Point of Rocks staffing change will amend that, as personnel trained for water rescue will be available to dispatch and operate the boat.
“I wouldn’t let anyone on a boat with me that didn’t have the credentials, even in a dire situation,” Sue Johnson said.
Activity on the Potomac River rose dramatically with the onset of the pandemic, fire officials said. Sue Johnson said she responded to 16 calls for swift water rescue on the Potomac and Monocacy rivers in 2020. This summer, however, has been a relatively quiet one for water rescue. While she’s received roughly five calls, she hasn’t had to make a rescue so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.