Frederick County’s executive and council members will receive pay raises beginning next term after the council voted Tuesday to increase compensation for the positions.
Council members voted 6-1 to raise the executive’s pay from $95,000 to $137,000 -- the first salary increase for the position since the formation of the county’s charter government in 2014.
The council was more split, 4-3, on its decision to increase council member compensation from $22,500 to $35,000 -- a 56 percent increase.
Tuesday’s vote marks the end of a process that began last December when the council established a commission to assess and make recommendations on compensation paid to the executive and council members. The commission brought its report to the council in March.
The council abided by the commission’s proposed salaries but dropped recommendations to phase the salary increases and include a yearly cost of living adjustment.
The council hopes the new county executive pay will attract more high-quality candidates for the elected position, which oversees a $670 million budget and more than 2,400 employees.
Councilman Steve McKay (R), the lone dissenting vote, advocated in previous meetings for phasing the pay increase over four years.
Given the financial hardship and insecurity that some have endured as a result of restrictions and shutdowns during the pandemic, McKay said, now is the wrong time for the council to increase the salary in one jump. The District 2 councilman would’ve been in favor of the increase prior to the pandemic, he said.
McKay said the previous council -- the county’s first -- should have made some “incremental change” to the county executive’s salary.
Then-Council President Bud Otis (R) said that while he believed at the time the county executive’s pay was low, he was unable during his term to generate interest in raising it.
Billy Shreve (R), one of two former council members who also served as a commissioner prior to the county’s transition to a charter government, said he was opposed during his term on the council to addressing the executive’s pay.
Increasing the executive’s salary will make the charter government more expensive than the board of commissioner government was, which Shreve said he was against. In its shift to a new government, the county took the compensation formerly paid to its commissioners and split it between the council and the executive.
Three current members also served on the inaugural council, including current Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D).
As then-vice president, Keegan-Ayer said she didn’t recall council members discussing the issue with her. She said it was a mistake for the body to wait to raise the executive’s pay.
Being county executive is a 24/7 job that “doesn’t let up,” Keegan-Ayer, who works closely with County Executive Jan Gardner (D), said.
All current council members agreed, however, that the county executive is underpaid. Harford, the county most comparable to Frederick in terms of population and operating budget, paid its county executive $137,500 in 2019, according to data from the Maryland Association of Counties.
Frederick County is one of nine charter governments in the state. Of those, only Wicomico pays its executive less than Frederick, according to the data.
McKay and Keegan-Ayer agreed that the responsibilities of the council, on the other hand, didn’t warrant a pay raise.
“I thought the number was obscene,” McKay said, adding that he could have supported a modest raise of around 10 percent.
Vice President Michael Blue (R) joined the pair in opposition. Three of the council’s four Democrats accompanied a lone Republican, Councilman Phil Dacey, in favor of the increase.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Kai Hagen (D) countered McKay’s assertion that the 56 percent raise was too much.
“It’s still little enough so nobody’s ever going to do it for the money,” Hagen said.
Councilman Jerry Donald (D) agreed, noting the pay raise will benefit the next council.
“I think it’s the right thing to do no matter who holds these seats,” Donald said during the meeting.
Harford’s council members make $32,500, and the council president makes $42,000, per the Maryland Association of Counties. Unlike Frederick’s council, Harford’s members are considered full-time, meaning they receive health benefits and the body meets more than a part-time council typically would.
Frederick County will reassess the compensation paid to its executive and council members in four years, as stipulated by the county’s charter.
