Large developments in Frederick County would need to adhere to a higher standard for easing traffic if the County Council changes its adequate public facilities ordinance in the coming weeks.
“This was one of my priorities when I ran for office,” said Councilman Steve McKay, R, a co-sponsor of the bill with Councilman Kai Hagen, D.
Frederick County relies on its adequate public facilities ordinance to ensure that development does not overburden roads and intersections, as well as schools and water and sewer infrastructure.
The bill would create a lower threshold before a developer needs to address traffic problems.
“You can’t just keep saying yes [to development] until you bring traffic to a standstill,” McKay said.
The change would not affect ongoing developments. But new developments might be required to ease traffic generated by other nearby developments that are in progress.
This change might deter development, McKay said.
“We recognize this possibility and accept it,” he wrote in a memo to fellow council members describing the bill. “Frankly, we should welcome measures that slow or stop new development proposals in areas of ongoing development and congested roadways.”
The County Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing May 24 for the bill.
Parts of the bill would reverse changes to the adequate public facilities ordinance that the now-defunct Frederick County Board of County Commissioners enacted roughly a decade ago.
The board’s changes came on the heels of the Great Recession. McKay said he understood that commissioners might have been trying to make development in the county more affordable.
But he said he had an “intellectual difference” with the commissioners about other reasons behind their changes to the ordinance, including their decision to rely on large developments to grow the county’s tax base.
“I just think it went too far,” McKay said of the commissioners' changes to the ordinance.
Blaine Young, the last president of the Board of County Commissioners and a fellow Republican, said in an interview that he disagreed with the proposal. He said it would stifle growth in some areas of the county and increase housing costs for people looking to move into new developments.
It’s important for the county to prepare its roads for traffic that can accompany large developments, Young said, but when politicians try to dictate growth, they inhibit it.
The bill changes the county’s definition of “limited impact developments,” which bring less potential traffic than larger developments.
McKay said the change in his bill would decrease the number of developments that could qualify as "limited impact" and increase the number of potential developments that would have to abide by the more stringent traffic mitigation standards.
Developers might be required to build a new traffic light, add an acceleration or deceleration lane to a road, or construct a new road, among other projects, McKay said.
The bill would establish a threshold for the county Planning Commission to approve a fee paid to an escrow account to help fund traffic projects that might be beyond the scope of a single developer to address. The payment must be at least 10% of the project cost.
County code currently allows large developments under construction up to 15 years to receive adequate public facilities ordinance approval.
The bill would lower the timeline to 10 years to limit the risk of unforeseen changes, like a nearby school being built sooner than expected, which would likely alter local traffic patterns.
The bill also increases the transparency of traffic impact analyses, which assess how a new development might change traffic congestion of nearby road segments and intersections. The analyses must be posted on the Frederick County website, according to the bill.
(1) comment
I pass through Maryland from west of the bay bridge to the north side of Washington county. And from Cecil Co to the md / va and md / wv lines.
People frequently comparing frederick to to Montgomery county.
I’ll tell you what the new frederick county reminds me of. It reminds me of Centreville Va. Cookie cutter housing community after cookie cutter housing community after cookie cutter housing community. With shopping center after shopping center.
Why is frederick county doing nothing but 1/4 acre it smaller lots?
Why are they not developing farms into 2.5 to 6 acre lots? Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery counties all have new development....but they’re estate size lots.
Drive east on rt 26. As you pass the shopping center where Panera bread is at, adjoining the shopping center, is the most hideous looking townhome / condo structures. A sea of population piled up like firewood. Ugly ugly ugly structures. And it screams over population. Let’s stop this type of developing.
Please, no more developing farms and fields into anything less than 2 or 2 1/2 acre lots.
So the septic systems are too costly? That doesn’t seem to be hindering anyone in the other counties.
