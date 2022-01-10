Frederick County’s Board of Health would include more health professionals and far fewer elected officials under a proposal two County Council members plan to introduce Tuesday.
The county's current board includes just one health professional, health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, who leads the body.
Councilman Jerry Donald, who sponsored the proposal with fellow Democrat Kai Hagen, said additional health professionals on the board would make for more effective policy discussions than what the county’s current board is equipped for.
“It only makes sense that you have a Board of Health composed of people other than elected officials,” Donald said.
In addition to Brookmyer, the county’s current board includes County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the seven members of the County Council.
Under the councilmen’s proposal, Brookmyer — or the serving health officer — would remain head of the board. But the remainder of the board would feature 12 members, including four health professionals, appointed by the county executive.
“Dr. Brookmyer welcomes discussions on an expanded Board of Health in response to the current Board of Health’s concerns about their own limited medical and public health backgrounds,” Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said in an email.
County Council is expected to discuss the proposal during a Tuesday meeting.
Other appointees would include the superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools or a designee, one County Council member, a member with experience in environmental health, a member of the local Chamber of Commerce, someone with experience in municipal administration who isn’t an elected official, two community members and an active farmer.
These members would give voice to community organizations that may be impacted by decisions the health board makes, Donald and Hagen said in county documents.
County Attorney Bryon Black said during the board’s inaugural meeting in November 2020 that state law requires a county’s governing body to serve as members, unless stated otherwise in county code or if the governing body forms a health board.
Because there’s no mention of a health board in county code, Black said, the county executive and seven members of the County Council were named as members.
Donald said his hope is for the new board to be formed by summer, when COVID infection rates and hospitalizations in the county are hopefully much lower.
“This is not something that would make any difference, whatsoever, during the omicron crisis,” he said.
The health board has convened nine times since November 2020, and it’s scheduled to meet again Thursday.
