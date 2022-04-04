Frederick County officials worry that Congress could claw back funds from the county’s $50 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation that have not yet been committed to a local organization.
Frederick County is scheduled to receive its second $25 million federal allocation in May. If the County Council votes Tuesday to formally accept the funds, the county can continue to promise funding for local projects and lower the amount of money that Congress could potentially rescind, county officials said.
Congress passed the $350 billion plan to assist state and local governments in their long-term pandemic recovery efforts, such as bolstering public services, supporting job retention, boosting local economies and addressing inequities in public health that the pandemic has exacerbated.
Frederick County has committed more than $35 million of its total allocation, County Executive Jan Gardner, D, said in an email Monday.
Nearly half of Frederick County’s second $25 million federal allocation has already been committed to further fund local projects like Frederick Health’s Family Connects program, through which nurses will visit newborn babies and their mothers to provide in-home care.
Gardner approved Family Connects for a total of $8 million in federal funding, including more than $1 million from the county’s first allocation and nearly $7 million from the second. The program is scheduled to begin serving families in early 2023, according to previous reporting from the News-Post.
The county also approved $540,000 for Frederick Health from the second federal allocation as part of a total $1 million allotment to coordinate service and home-based medical care for low-income seniors.
Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick was approved to receive $5 million to restore revenue lost and support operations hindered during the pandemic; half of which the center would receive as part of the county’s second allocation.
The county, as part of the second federal allotment, has also committed $500,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, $300,000 each to the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick and the Frederick County Health Care Coalition, and $200,000 each to Rebuilding Together Frederick County and Advocates for the Aging of Frederick County.
County officials hope to commit the remainder of the county’s federal allocation as soon as possible. County staff have a number of projects under review for a remaining balance of more than $15 million, Gardner said in an email.
