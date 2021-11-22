The Frederick County Board of Health will convene Tuesday to discuss a possible mask mandate, but implementing one would be an uphill climb without support from the county’s lead health official.
County health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer has previously stated that without a reliable way to enforce a mask requirement, a countywide mandate wouldn’t be effective.
“I do not anticipate that we would be successful at all with compliance,” Brookmyer said during the board’s most recent meeting on Oct. 26. “And it would put myself and my staff in a dangerous situation the way things are going these days.”
Brookmyer was unavailable for comment Monday.
The health board, which comprises Brookmyer, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the seven members of the County Council, is the only entity in the county with the power to implement a mask mandate.
During the Oct. 26 meeting, members decided to reconvene if the county’s case rate surpassed 20 per 100,000 people — a threshold the county reached Nov. 8.
As of Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available, Frederick County’s case rate per 100,000 people was 19.9, according to the Maryland COVID-19 dashboard. The state rate was 15.4.
In Montgomery County, where the case rate was 10.1 per 100,000 and where a mask mandate was reinstated Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Services relies on complaint-driven enforcement, spokeswoman Mary Anderson said.
Complaints received by the Montgomery County health department are usually from constituents calling out a business for not following the mandate, Anderson said, adding that the department has the authority to issue a civil citation to uncooperative businesses.
When Frederick County had a mask mandate last year under an executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the county Health Department also oversaw a complaint-driven system, relying on existing staff and contracted security personnel for assistance with enforcement.
But noncompliant members of the public were at times argumentative and even combative, which put personnel at risk and caused contractors to quit, Gardner said in an email Monday.
“It is very difficult to hire additional staff right now and it is extremely difficult to hire people for a task that involves getting people to comply with something like a mask mandate particularly in a highly charged environment where views are strongly held,” Gardner said in her email.
Rather than enforcing a mandate, Gardner suggested the health board issue an indoor mask advisory to be maintained until the county is no longer in a state of “high” transmission under measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county’s transmission was considered “high” Monday, and has been since August.
The health board, which normally meets twice per year, has convened in each of the last three months. And in discussion during these meetings about whether to move forward with a mandate, members have largely deferred to Brookmyer, the body’s lone health professional.
The exception has been Councilman Jerry Donald (D), the most outspoken health board member in favor of gauging public interest and determining a threshold — a specific positivity rate or capacity limit at Frederick Health Hospital — for when a mask requirement should kick in.
With the onset of cold weather that keeps people indoors, and holidays that bring people together, Donald said a mandate would assist those managing a business or church who want their customers or congregants to wear masks, but who may not feel comfortable requiring them without backing from a countywide mandate.
“We have to do something,” Donald said. “Hoping [COVID] goes away isn’t a plan.”
