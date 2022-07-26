Frederick County announced its new Division of Public Works director Tuesday.
Jason Stitt, who heads the county’s Department of Engineering and Construction Management, will begin as the county’s new public works director on Aug. 1.
Frederick County announced its new Division of Public Works director Tuesday.
Jason Stitt, who heads the county’s Department of Engineering and Construction Management, will begin as the county’s new public works director on Aug. 1.
His salary will be $180,166, according to county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton.
As the division’s director, Stitt will oversee six departments, which include highway operations, facility maintenance, engineering and construction management, fleet services, professional services, and fiscal services.
Stitt has worked for the Frederick County government since 2003. He was previously chief of the Office of Transportation Engineering, and he has also worked as an engineer III, according to the Frederick County executive’s office.
Before joining the Frederick County government, Stitt was a transportation engineer for the Maryland State Highway Administration’s Office of Bridge Development.
County Executive Jan Gardner, D, appointed Stitt to the position. The County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Stitt.
Stitt will replace Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum, who was the acting director for the division after the last director, Charles Nipe, departed March 29.
On June 28, Nipe began working as the director of the Public Works Department for the borough of Chambersburg in Pennsylvania.
Nipe makes $112,965 annually in his new role, Melinda Thompson, the borough’s director of administrative services, wrote in an email Tuesday.
Nipe did not immediately respond to a call or an email requesting information about his departure from the Frederick County government.
Gardner did not immediately respond to a call or an email asking about the reason for Nipe’s departure. She has previously said that Frederick County officials cannot discuss personnel matters.
Nipe began working for the Frederick County government in 1998. He was appointed director of public works in 2013.
His starting salary as director was $127,433, according to a 2013 report from the News-Post. His salary was at $168,361 when he left the county government in March.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
