Frederick County’s nine-member Redistricting Commission on Monday adopted a proposal that would move County Council precincts encompassing Libertytown and Unionville.
The precincts, home to 4,430 voters in the eastern part of the county and currently part of council District 2, would become part of District 5, which includes much of the northern part of the county. These voters — roughly 1.6 percent of the county’s electorate — would leave a district represented on the council by Steve McKay (R) and join one overseen by Michael Blue, also a Republican.
Moving the precincts was part of a proposal from the county’s Board of Elections to more evenly distribute the county’s voters amongst its five council districts after recent U.S. Census data revealed how the county’s population grew.
Interim Election Director Barbara Wagner said during Monday’s meeting the board’s goal was to bring the proportion of the county’s population within each council district to as close to 20 percent as possible. The proposal would bump the District 5 proportion from less than 18 percent to more than 19 percent and decrease the District 2 proportion from more than 21 percent to 19.5 percent — changing it from the most populous district to the second least populous.
Census data revealed population growth in each of the county’s five council districts, though there was a shift in the proportion of the county’s total population that each district makes up.
Setting aside the election board’s proposal, District 5, formerly the median by population, is now the county’s least populous district, while population in District 2 increased by more than 10,000, according to preliminary Census data that didn’t include people who are incarcerated.
The Frederick County Redistricting Commission is separate from those at the state level tasked with redrawing Maryland’s legislative and congressional districts. The county’s commission comprises three Republican and three Democratic members, named to the council by the parties’ respective State Central Committees, and three unaffiliated members. The commission is only responsible for assessing the districts that five of seven County Council members represent. The other two council members are at-large.
The commission will convene again Oct. 7, at which point the body plans to finalize its proposal. The commission will then hold a public hearing on Oct. 21 for feedback before eventually forwarding it the council the following week.
