Frederick County’s newly established redistricting commission will hold its first meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The virtual meeting will include an overview of the commission’s role in county redistricting, an election of chair and vice chair of the commission, and the establishment of future meeting dates, per the meeting agenda.
The meeting will be televised on Frederick County Government Television (FCG-TV) and streamed live on the county’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.