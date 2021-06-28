Frederick County’s newly established redistricting commission will hold its first meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The virtual meeting will include an overview of the commission’s role in county redistricting, an election of chair and vice chair of the commission, and the establishment of future meeting dates, per the meeting agenda.

The meeting will be televised on Frederick County Government Television (FCG-TV) and streamed live on the county’s website.

